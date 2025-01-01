Moth Worlds – Mattias Coutts sets pace at World’s pre-event in Manly New Zealand

Day 1 of the International Moth Class – Oceania Championship was dominated by the Kiwi pair, Mattias Coutts with a win and two second places and Jacob Pye with two race wins and a fourth place.

Coutts leads after four races with 11 pts, second is Pye with 12 pts, then a tight group led by third placed Riley Gibbs with 20 pts, Richard Didham with 21 pts and Harry Melges on 25 pts, all USA.

Best placed British competitor is 47th placed Hattie Rogers, who only finished two races.

Racing is taking place at the Manly Sailing Club, New Zealand.

Following this warm-up event will be the 2024 International Moth World Championship commencing Saturday 4 January, which has 148 entries.

British entries include Ed Gatehouse, Philip Rees, Simon Hiscocks, Rupert Jagtiani, Hattie Rogers, Ed Gatehouse and Philip Rees.

International Moth – PredictWind 2024 Oceania Championship

Leading scores after 4 races (73 entries)

1st 5107 Mattias COUTTS M Youth 2.0 6.0 2.0 1.0 – – 11 pts

2nd 5006 Jacob PYE M Youth 1.0 1.0 4.0 6.0 – – 12 pts

3rd 5124 Riley GIBBS M Open 11.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 – – 20 pts

4th 5 Richard DIDHAM M Open 3.0 9.0 7.0 2.0 – – 21 pts

5th 8 Harry MELGES M Youth 4.0 5.0 8.0 8.0 – – 25 pts

6th 5123 Sam STREET M Open 5.0 7.0 6.0 12.0 – – 30 pts

7th 2 Massimo CONTESSI M Open 9.0 13.0 9.0 4.0 – – 35 pts

8th 5007 Ben ROSENBERG M Youth 6.0 14.0 10.0 5.0 – – 35 pts

9th 5055 Scott BABBAGE M Open 13.0 4.0 11.0 9.0 – – 37 pts

10th 9 Enzo BALANGER M Youth 1.0 4.0 3.0 DNC – – 46 pts

11th 5108 Ryan LITTLECHILD M Youth 5.0 5.0 1.0 DNF – – 49 pts

12th 5170 Nicolai JACOBSEN M Youth 6.0 3.0 2.0 DNC – – 49 pts

13th 5111 Francesco BIANCHI M Open 12.0 17.0 14.0 7.0 – – 50 pts

14th 5106 George LEE RUSH M Youth 3.0 7.0 5.0 DNC – – 53 pts

15th 5110 Jack BENNETT M Youth 20.0 11.0 5.0 18.0 – – 54 pts

16th 4961 Jean-Baptiste BERNAZ M Open 16.0 12.0 17.0 10.0 – – 55 pts

17th 5065 Seb MENZIES M Youth 13.0 1.0 4.0 DNC – – 56 pts

18th 5109 Otto HENRY M Youth 7.0 10.0 1.0 RET – – 56 pts

19th 4909 Jann SCHUEPBACH M Youth 8.0 22.0 18.0 11.0 – – 59 pts

20th 5063 George GAUTREY M Open 19.0 2.0 24.0 19.0 – – 64 pts