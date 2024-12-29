British Sailing team take Gold and Silver at pre-Christmas Olympic classes regatta

Just before taking a break for Christmas and the New Year celebrations the British Sailing Team took part in Round 1 of the Portugal Grand Prix in Vilamoura.

Elliot Hanson took gold in the ILCA 7 ahead of 107 competitors, and Matilda Nicholls silver in the ILCA 6 ahead of 52 entries.

British Team members were also racing in the ILCA 6 men with Leo Yates finishing 4th, the 49er with James Grummett and Rhos Hawes 6th, the 49erFX with Florence and Felicity Brellisford 10th, and Hannah Bristow and James Taylor 7th in the 470.

Round 2 of the Portugal Grand Prix will take place 18 to 22 February 2025.

Round 1 Event winners:

ILCA 6 Women – Roos Wind NED

ILCA 6 Men – Alessandro Ciriei ITA

ILCA 7 Men – Elliot Hanson GBR

49er Men – Mikołaj Stantiul and Jakub Sztorch POL

49erFX Women – Gabriela Czapska and Hanna Rajchert POL

470 Mixed – Diogo Costa and Carolina Joao POR

Full results available here . . .