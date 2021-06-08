RS300 Inland Championship at Pennine SC

Paul Rigg of the East Lothian YC won the 2021 RS300 Inland Championship hosted by the Pennine SC.

Rigg won three of the six races to finish with five points after the discard, three points ahead of Tom Moore from Colemere, with third place going to Chris Massey of Hollingworth Lake SC on ten points.

As predicted by the weather forecast it was a light wind weekend with loads of sunshine for event number two on the RS300 Rooster National Tour.

RS300 2021 Inland Championship at Pennine SC

1st Paul Rigg – East Lothian YC – – 5 pts

2nd Tom Moore – Colemere – – 8 pts

3rd Chris Massey – Hollingworth Lake SC – – 10 pts

4th Matt Pedlow – Stewartby Water SC – – 16 pts

5th Sam Davy – Hykeham SC – – 19 pts

6th Peter Mackin – Stokes Bay SC – – 22 pts

7th Oliver Mills – Pennine SC – – 24 pts

8th Rob Ford – Alton Water SC – – 24 pts

9th Martin Harrison – Royal Victoria YC – – 27 pts

10th Cheryl Wood – Pennine SC – – 34 pts

11th Paul Watson – Y Felinheli – – 38 pts