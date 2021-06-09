Ocean Race Europe – Mirpuri wins Leg 2 into Alicante

Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team win Leg 2 of The Ocean Race Europe in the VO65 class, and earn seven points on the leaderboard for Yoann Richomme’s team.

Chris Nicholson’s AkzoNobel Ocean Racing team slipped across the finishing line in second place to earn six points, just as the sun was beginning to rise in Alicante.

And it was Sailing Poland for third place, with a cheeky late pass.

Skipper Bouwe Bekking held his team further offshore while Viva Mexico and Team Childhood engaged in a private match race close to the pier.

Fortunately for Bekking, there was just slightly more wind offshore and he was able to sail around his rivals for five important scoring points.

Viva Mexico held on for a well-earned fourth place on Leg 2, which means four points for the leaderboard.

Team Childhood take fifth place.

In the IMOCA 60s Thomas Ruyant’s LinkedOut (FRA) crew continue to hold on to the lead as they have for almost the entirety of the second leg.

More finishes are expected throughout Wednesday.