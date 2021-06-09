Top 49erFX crews in Cascais for final Pre-Olympic event

With the Allianz Regatta in Medemblik due to return to the water for part 2 featuring the 49er, 49erFX and Finn classes, most Olympic sailing action has been in Cascais for the top 49erFX crew.

The 21 top 49erFX women crews have now completed six races in the Cascais Championship ActII which continues to 12 June.

Top of the leaderboard are Britain’s Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey with 14 points, ahead of 2020 world champions Tamara Echegoyen and Paula Barcelo of Spain with 22 points.

In third are Argentine’s Victoria Travascio and Sol Branz with 30 points, one point ahead of Rio gold medalists Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze of Brazil.

This event will be the final 49erFX class event before they travel to Enoshima for the Tokyo Games at the end of July.

The ‘field of play’ at Enoshima is due to open on 15 July if, as looks likely, the delayed 2020 Tokyo Games go ahead.

The British Olympic Association (BOA) issued a satatement Tuesday to the Tokyo Organising Committee outlining additional testing measures for Team GB.

Obviously intended to attempt to allay the fears of a sceptical Japanese public that the Games can be held safely despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cascais 49erFX Championship ActII after 6 races, 1 discard (21 entries)

1st GBR Charlotte I Dobson and Saskia Tidey 3 4 1 1 -8 5 – – 14 pts

2nd ESP Tamara Echegoyen and Paula Barcelo 1 3 14 2 -15 2 – – 22 pts

3rd ARG Victoria Travascio and Maria Sol Branz 8 1 8 7 6 -12 – – 30 pts

4th BRA Martine Grael and Kahena kunze 9 -13 7 5 1 9 – – 31 pts

5th AUT Tanja Frank and Lorena Abicht 10 2 -19 13 4 3 – – 32 pts

6th NOR Helene Naess and Marie Ronningen 12 8 6 -15 2 4 – – 32 pts

7th BEL Isaura Maenhaut and Anouk Geurts 2 12 9 8 -17 7 – – 38 pts

8th DEN Ida Marie Baad Nielsen and Marie Thusgaard Olsen 6 9 12 6 5 -14 – – 38 pts

9th GER Tina Lutz and Susann Beucke -22 7 2 9 3 18 – – 39 pts

10th USA Stephanie Roble and Margaret D Shea 13 5 3 -22 18 1 – – 40 pts

11th FRA Sebesi Lili and Dubois Albane 7 -15 13 4 12 6 – – 42 pts

12th GBR Megan Brickwood and Steph Orton 5 10 10 10 9 -17 – – 44 pts

13th SGP Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low -19 6 4 11 13 15 – – 49 pts

14th AUS Tess Lloyd and Jaime Ryan 17 11 -20 3 11 11 – – 53 pts

15th ITA Jana Germani and Giorgia Bertuzzi 4 -19 15 17 7 10 – – 53 pts

16th POL Aleksandra Melzacka and Kinga Loboda 11 17 -18 12 10 8 – – 58 pts

17th JPN Anna Yamazaki and Sena Takano 14 14 -17 14 14 16 – – 72 pts

18th GBR Hannah Bristow and Anna Carpenter 16 20 11 -22 19 13 – – 79 pts

19th SWE Klara Wester and Rebecca Netzler 15 18 5 -22 22 22 – – 82 pts

20th CAN Georgia Lewin-LaFrance and Antonia Lewin-LaFrance 18 16 16 16 16 -19 – – 82 pts

21st PER Diana Tudela and Maria Pia van Oordt 20 21 21 -22 20 20 – – 102 pts

