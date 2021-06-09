The RS Aero Scottish Championship was reduced to just the first day of the East Lothian YC Annual Regatta as Scotland emerged from its Covid restrictions.

Ffinlo Wright from the Isle of Man emerged victorious in his RS Aero 9 with a string of 1st places to count.

The local RS Aeros of Robbie Lawson and Angus Boyd took 2nd and 3rd respectively in a close fought 3 way tussle with Peter Craggs of York Railway Institute SC.

RS Aero Scottish Championships – Final after 4 handicap races, 1 discard.

1st RS Aero 9 Ffinlo Wright – Isle of Man YC 1 1 1 -2 – – 3 pts

2nd RS Aero 9 Robbie Lawson – East Lothian YC 2 3 -4 4 – – 9 pts

3rd RS Aero 7 Angus Boyd – East Lothian YC 4.5 -5 2 3 – – 9.5 pts

4th RS Aero 7 Peter Craggs – York RI SC -6 6 3 1 – – 10 pts

5th RS Aero 9 John Wilcox – East Lothian YC 3 4 -5 5 – – 12 pts

6th RS Aero 9 Christopher Abbott – Nottingham SC 4.5 2 -6 6 – – 12.5 pts