Medemblik Allianz Regatta – 49er and 49erFX fleets

The Hempel World Cup Series – Allianz Regatta entered the second part of the competition on Wednesday 9 June as the 49er and 49erFX fleets took to the water in Medemblik, The Netherlands.

The French 49er crew, Lucas Rual and Emile Amoros, selected for Tokyo 2020, have already opened up a healthy advantage. They lead on five points and are followed by Germany’s Jakob Meggendorfer and Andreas Spranger on 16-points.

In the women’s 49erFX class, Tokyo-bound Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz of Holland put together the perfect performance, claiming all three race wins.

Germany’s Marla Bergmann and Hanna Wille and Great Britain’s Isabelle Fellows and Alice Masterman trail the Dutch pair, tied on 11 points in second and third respectively.

49erFX – Women after 3 races (18 entries)

1st NED Annemiek BEKKERING and Annette DUETZ – – 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd GER Marla BERGMANN and Hanna WILLE – – 2 6 3 – – 11 pts

3rd GBR Isabelle FELLOWS and Alice MASTERMAN – – 4 3 4 – – 11 pts

4th NED Odile van AANHOLT and Emma SIEWERS – – 3 4 5 – – 12 pts

5th ITA Arianna PASSAMONTI and Giulia FAVA – – 8 2 6 – – 16 pts

6th GER Maru SCHEEL and Freya FEILCKE – – 9 8 2 – – 19 pts

49er – Men after 3 races (31 entries)

1st FRA Lucas RUAL and Emile AMOROS – – 2 1 2 – – 5 pts

2nd GER Jakob MEGGENDORFER and Andreas SPRANGER – – 3 8 5 – – 16 pts

3rd POL Adam GLOGOWSKI and Maciej KRUSIEC – – 7 6 4 – – 17 pts

4th FRA Erwan FISCHER and Clément PEQUIN – – 1 9 8 – – 18 pts

5th NED Bart LAMBRIEX and Pim van VUGT – – 4 16 1 – – 21 pts

6th FRA Kévin FISCHER GUILLOU and Noé DELPECH – – 9 3 10 – – 22 pts

Full results available here . . .