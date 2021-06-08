Isaac Marsh and Fresh Abendstern were the winners of the RS200 Rooster National Tour and Sailing Chandlery Northern Tour event at Yorkshire Dales SC.

An almost perfect weekend at Yorkshire Dales provided some brilliant racing for the 17 boats from all ends of the country. If only we’d have some wind on the Sunday it would have been perfect.

It was great to see some of the Southerner’s making the trip up and some people making the trip down from Scotland!

Marsh and Abendstern won three of the five races to finish with nine points, two points ahead of Will Taylor and Brynster Abendstern, with Ollie Groves and Esther Parkhurst in third place with 13 points.

RS200 Rooster National Tour at Yorkshire Dales SC, 5 and6 June 2021

1st 1069 Isaac Marsh and Fresh Abendstern – R.D.N.B.Y.C. – – 9 pts

2nd 626 Will Taylor and Brynster Abendstern – Lymington Town SC – – 10 pts

3rd 1700 Ollie Groves and Esther Parkhurst – Beaver SC – – 13 pts

4th 1370 Josh Dawson and TBC – Derwent Reservoir – – 22 pts

5th 1003 Innes Armstrong and Justine Davenport – Burwain – – 23 pts

6th 1333 Oliver Rayner and Ben Rayner – Yorkshire Dales SC – – 25 pts

7th 1374 Alistair Scott and Henry Rastrick – Ripon SC – – 26 pts

8th 1642 John Wilson and Laura Glover – East Lothian YC – – 27 pts

9th 1402 Matt Lulham-Robinson and Will Ward – Clapham Model YC – – 27 pts

10th 1628 Matt Fowler and Lynne Ratcliffe – Pevensey Bay SC – – 28 pts

11th 1068 Martin Smith and Barbara Smith – Yorkshire Dales SC – – 31 pts

12th 1178 Julian Bradley and Helen Cafferata – Wembley – – 37 pts

13th 1359 Ana Paterson and Elana St George – Yorkshire Dales SC – – 45 pts

14th 1452 Alistair Hodgson and Ella Spain – Upton Warren SC – – 46 pts

15th 1277 Stewart Walker and Martin Walker – Yorkshire Dales SC – – 59 pts

16th 728 Adam Catlow and Martyn Catlow – Leigh and Lowton SC – – 60 pts

17th 876 Phil Whitehead and Anne Saul – Yorkshire Dales SC – – 67 pts

Full results available here . . .