Michael Sims and Mark Lunn from Carsington SC were the winners of the second event on the Rope4Boats RS400 Northern Tour at Tynemouth SC.

Sims and Lunn finished tied on 14 points with Nathan Batchelor and James Clark of the Tynemouth SC after 6 races.

Dave Exley and Alistair Coates of Leigh and Lowton SC finished in third with 16 points.

RS400 Northern Tour at Tynemouth SC – 5 and 6 June 2021

1st 1488 Michael Sims and Mark Lunn – Carsington SC – – 14 pts

2nd 1275 Nathan Batchelor and James Clark – Tynemouth SC – – 14 pts

3rd 1460 Dave Exley and Alistair Coates – Leigh & Lowton SC – – 16 pts

4th 1136 Andrew Brown and Alex Sutcliffe – Tynemouth SC – – 19 pts

5th 1518 Ben Williamson and Charlie Ticehurst – Ripon SC – – 28 pts

6th 1398 Philip Murray and Neil Schofield – Tynemouth SC – – 32 pts

7th 1484 Mark Sommerville and Joe Roberts – Bassenthwaite SC – – 33 pts

8th 572 Barrie Thornton and Nick Hunt – Scaling Dam SC – – 39 pts

9th 1461 Caroline Exley and Martin Spencer – Leigh & Lowton SC – – 40 pts

10th 1428 Wayne Fletcher and Martin Cooper – Scaling Dam SC – – 41 pts

11th 1465 Jon Willars and Ryan Willars – Welton SC – – 47 pts

12th 1511 Hamish Gledhill and Andrew Dawson – West Riding SC – – 48 pts

13th 1410 Jacob Ainsworth and Kayleigh Roberts – Tynemouth SC – – 54 pts

14th 847 Ian Martin and Liam Alcock – South Shields SC – – 64 pts

15th 1463 Stewart Robertson and Sarah Robertson – Royal Forth YC – – 65 pts

16th 810 Richard Fahey and Jonny Holliday – Tynemouth SC – – 73 pts

17th 98 Graham Fraser and Uschi Hermeier – Tynemouth SC – – 75 pts

18th 1003 Anthony Walton and Philip Cowans – Tynemouth SC – – 94 pts

19th 1123 Carl Whitehead and Ben Whitehead – Filey SC – – 100 pts

