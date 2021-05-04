Flying for the hell of it – In the Air and on the Sea

Matt Sheahan admits he really has no excuses for this latest video, it doesn’t seek to explain the differences and similarities between sailing and flying.

It doesn’t, (for once), make reference to the America’s Cup. Instead, he just went flying with a friend in an impressive, state of the art, two seater glider. . . and what a machine.

Perhaps Matt is following in the footsteps of another glider and dinghy sailing enthusiast, Sir Peter Scott.



Scott, was the only son of the famous Antarctic explorer Captain Scott and sculptor Kathleen Bruce.

And he was a keen dinghy sailor, winning a bronze at the 1936 Berlin Olympic Games in the O-Jolle class – forerunner of the Finn.

He went on to win the International 14 POW Cup Race in 1937, 1938 and 1946, together with crew John Winter introducing an early version of the trapeze in the ’38 race, which was quickly banned by the class Dinghy Committee.

Scott then took up gliding, and proved to be just as expert at piloting as he had been at helming, becoming British Glider Champion in 1963.

Just saying Matt . . . time to trade in the RS400 for an inter 14?

