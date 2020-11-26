The Inter 14 and the Ghost of Christmas past

A collection of classic International 14 racing dinghy pictures from the 1950’s and 1960’s.

And as we approach what promises to be a most unusual festive season, this description by Keith Shackleton of how sailing was . . . not so long ago, but in what now seems another world.



The Ghost of Christmas Past . . .

I remember being brought into it on Boxing Day 1949, when for some far-fetched reason Bruce and I were sailing a twelve-foot National down the harbour from Itchenor.

There was ice everywhere and we could scarcely move under the boom for duffle coats, nor get our toes under the straps for the sea-boots we wore.

It was an unusual situation and supposed to have something to do with getting Christmas out of the system, though I had never really conceded that as an advantage.

It was a memorable day, however; we saw a peregrine take a widgeon off Cobnor Point, and we had some rum aboard.

Before we got back the plan was made, and I found myself drawn into the most exciting and instructive days of racing I shall ever know.

From Wake, by Keith Shackleton, describing the circumstances of his and Bruce Banks decision to fit out and sail together in the International 14, K583 Windsprite.

They went on to win the class championship, the Prince of Wales cup (POW), in 1950, ’51, ’53 and ’55.