RS:X Europeans – Day 3 sees Brits close on leaders

More good news for Team GBR from the third day of the day of competition at the RS:X 2020 European Championships taking place at Vilamoura , Portugal.

Britain’s Emma Wilson and Tom Squires both won races and both improved their overall positions.

Emma Wilson (3 1 7) now holds second place overall, just five points behind the women’s leader, Charline Picon (1 4 9) of France.

In third place is Zofia Klepacka (5 7 1) of Poland, just three points back.

In the men’s event, Tom Squires (1 2 6) also had a good day, moving up into seventh place overall.

Israel’s Yoav Cohen (-13 6 7) had a poor day but dropping a 13th he retains the overall lead, eight points ahead of Byron Kokkalanis (5 3 3) of Greece now second, with Shahar Zubari of Israel in third place.

RS:X European Championship – Women after 9 races, 1 discard (31 entries)

1st FRA 4 Charline PICON – – 24 34 1 3 4 -10 1 1 1 4 9 – – 24 pts

2nd GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – 29 38 3 4 -9 1 3 7 3 1 7 – – 29 pts

3rd POL 8 Zofia NOCETI KLEPACKA – – 32 39 -7 2 2 5 7 3 5 7 1 – – 32 pts

4th ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV – – 35 44 5 6 3 2 2 5 6 -9 6 – – 35 pts

5th NED 3 Lilian DE GEUS – – 46 78 6 1 5 11 11 2 8 2 UFD – – 46 pts

6th ISR 7 Maya MORRIS – – 48 65 2 8 7 -17 4 8 2 12 5 – – 48 pts

7th ITA 1 Giorgia SPECIALE U21 – – 52 64 4 5 6 8 -12 6 4 8 11 – – 52 pts

8th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI – – 57 71 12 10 -14 3 6 4 9 10 3 – – 57 pts

9th ESP 1 Blanca MANCHON – – 59 73 8 7 1 -14 9 12 7 11 4 – – 59 pts

10th POL 7 Maja DZIARNOWSKA – – 76 96 -20 20 19 6 5 9 10 5 2 – – 76 pts

Other GBR: 25th Alysia GIBSON.

RS:X European Championship – Men after 9 races, 1 discard (43 entries)

1st ISR 253 Yoav COHEN – – 7 2 2 2 5 4 -13 6 7 – – 35 pts

2nd GRE 8 Byron KOKKALANIS – – 6 18 -30 6 1 1 5 3 3 – – 43 pts

3rd ISR 11 Shahar ZUBARI – – 4 8 -22 11 10 2 3 4 5 – – 47 pts

4th NED 9 Kiran BADLOE – – -15 13 11 15 2 8 2 1 1 – – 53 pts

5th FRA 3 Thomas GOYARD – – BFD 11 7 4 7 11 7 8 2 – – 57 pts

6th ISR 24 Yoav OMER – – 10 9 1 3 -17 3 8 17 9 – – 60 pts

7th GBR 931 Tom SQUIRES – – 18 -21 20 1 4 9 1 2 6 – – 61 pts

8th ISR 60 Tom REUVENY U21 – – 11 -22 17 9 3 6 11 5 4 – – 66 pts

9th ITA 88 Mattia CAMBONI – – 8 1 6 10 8 10 10 -23 16 – – 69 pts

10th ITA 60 Daniele BENEDETTI – – 19 -24 18 7 9 5 4 7 11 – – 80 pts

Full results available here . .