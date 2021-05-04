Hull Turn Milestone for Arksen 85

Arksen, at Wight Shipyard Co. on the Isle of Wight, have reached another milestone with the recent hull turn of Project Ocean, the first Arksen 85.

Construction of the superstructure will soon commence using aluminium supplied by our partner Hydro.

“The hull construction of the first Arksen 85 is now about 90% complete in terms of the aluminium work. Seeing the hull turn the other week was a great milestone for us and it’s now great to be able to walk along her deck and to really get a feel for the interior space.” – Jim Mair, Arksen Technical Director



Eco explorer yacht specialist Arksen has completed the sale of its first Arksen 85 explorer vessel.

Construction began last September under the name Project Ocean at the Isle of Wight based Wight Shipyard Company (WSC), and is the first unit in Arksen’s 26.2 metre hybrid explorer series.

Arksen also announced that construction will begin on a second hull in April with delivery scheduled for late 2022.

https://www.arksen.com/