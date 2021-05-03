470 European Championship – Day 2

Second day of racing at the 470 European Championship in Vilamoura, Portugal, with two more races completed.

In the women’s fleet World Champions Silvia Mas Depares and Patricia Cantero move into the lead, two points ahead of Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retoraz of France.

Best of the day were Brazil’s Fernanda Olivera and Ana Barbachan who took ‘back to back’ race wins to jump into third overall.

Not a good day for the British pair, Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre, who drop to sixth overall after discarding a 17, but having to count an 11 . . . Jet lag?

In the men’s event, the Kiwi pair Paul Snow-Hansen and Daniel Willcock take over the lead, two points ahead of Jordi Xammer and Nicolas Rodriguez of Spain.

Mathew Belcher and and Will Ryan of Australia move into third . . . one point ahead of Sweden’s Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom, and Britain’s Luke Patience and Chris Grube who are tied on 21 points.

In the Mixed Fleet, Nitai Hasson and Saar Tami of Israel retain their lead.

They are now five points clear of Britain’s Amy Seabright and James Taylor, with the USA pair Louisa Nordstrom and Trevor Bornarth having a great day, a 4, 4, lifted them in to third overall.

470 Women – Leaders after 5 races, 1 discard (18 entries)

1st ESP 18 Silvia MÁS DEPARES and Patricia CANTERO REINA – – -3 3 2 3 3 – – 11 pts

2nd FRA 9 Camille LECOINTRE and Aloise RETORNAZ – – 1 5 1 6 -8 – – 13 pts

3rd BRA 177 Fernanda OLIVEIRA and Ana Luiza BARBACHAN – – 8 -14 10 1 1 – – 20 pts

4th SUI 5 Linda FAHRNI and Maja SIEGENTHALER – – 6 8 4 2 -17 – – 20 pts

5th SLO 64 Tina MRAK and Veronika MACAROL – – 11 1 7 7 -15 – – 26 pts

6th GBR 1 Hannah MILLS and Eilidh MCINTYRE – – 2 2 12 -17 11 – – 27 pts

470 Men – Leaders after 5 races, 1 discrad (29 entries)

1st NZL 1 Paul SNOW-HANSEN and Daniel WILLCOX – – 1 -10 6 7 2 – – 16 pts

2nd ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nicolas RODRIGUEZ – – -10 2 4 5 7 – – 18 pts

3rd AUS 11 Mathew BELCHER and Will RYAN – – -13 1 7 3 9 – – 20 pts

4th SWE 349 Anton DAHLBERG and Fredrik BERGSTRÖM – – 5 5 2 9 -16 – – 21 pts

5th GBR 4 Luke PATIENCE and Christian GRUBE – – 6 6 3 6 -11 – – 21 pts

6th FRA 27 Kevin PEPONNET and Jeremie MION – – 9 9 1 4 -14 – – 23 pts

7th GBR 55 Martin WRIGLEY and Alexander HUGHES – – 4 -19 5 13 5 – – 27 pts

470 Mixed – Leaders after 5 races, 1 discard (33 entries)

1st ISR 15 Nitai HASSON and Saar TAMIR – – -11 2 1 1 10 – – 14 pts

2nd GBR 7 Amy SEABRIGHT and James TAYLOR – – 5 5 6 3 -15 – – 19 pts

3rd USA 1834 Louisa NORDSTROM and Trevor BORNARTH – – 6 -26 8 4 4 – – 22 pts

4th GER 13 Theres DAHNKE and Matti CIPRA – – 16 1 2 -21 6 – – 25 pts

5th FRA 91 Hugo LE CLECH and Colombe JULIA – – -12 7 7 5 7 – – 26 pts

6th GBR 11 Vita HEATHCOTE and Ryan ORR – – 14 4 3 8 -18 – – 29 pts

Full results available here . . .

