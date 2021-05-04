Cascais 49er and 49erFX Championship – Opening day

Clube Naval de Cascais is running the Cascais 49er and 49erFX Championship from the 4 to 9 May.



On the first day of racing three races were completed for each class.

Leading the women’s 49erFX fleet are Sebesi Lili and Jauvin Yann of France, two points ahead of Tamara Echegoyen and Paula Barcelo of Spain, with Brazil’s Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze in third.

This group have a seven point lead from fourth placed Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz of Holland.

Britain’s Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey are seventh after an up and down day, which included winning the final race.

In the men’s 49er fleet, tthe USA’s Ian Barrows and Hans Henken won two of their races to lead by four points from Nevin Snow and Dane Wilson.

Robert Solune and Sipan Valentin of France are in third place.

No British crews in the men’s 49er event.

49erFX Cascais Championship – Leaders after 3 races (28 entries)

1st FRA Sebesi Lili and Jauvin Yann 2 1 7 – – 10 pts

2nd ESP TaMARA ECHEGOYEN and PAULA BARCELO 7 2 3 – – 12 pts

3rd BRA Martine Soffiatti Grael and Kahena kunze 4 6 4 – – 14 pts

4th NED Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz 5 14 2 – – 21 pts

5th DEN Ida Marie Baad Nielsen and Marie Thusgaard Olsen 3 12 9 – – 24 pts

6th AUS Tess Lloyd and Jaime Ryan 9 5 10 – – 24 pts

7th GBR Charlotte I Dobson and Saskia Tidey 6 20 1 – – 27 pts

49er Cascais Championship – Leaders after 3 races (10 entries)

1st USA Ian Barrows and Hans Henken 3 1 1 – – 5 pts

2nd USA Nevin Snow and Dane Wilson 4 3 2 – – 9 pts

3rd FRA Robert Solune and Sipan Valentin 6 4 3 – – 13 pts

4th BRA Marco Soffiatti Grael and Gabriel Borges 1 2 11 – – 14 pts

5th IRL Robert Dickson and Sean Waooilove 2 5 11 – – 18 pts

6th FRA Revil Theo and DEPERY Tim 5 7 11 – – 23 pts