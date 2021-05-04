470 European Championship – Day 3 Results

Halfway stage of the 470 European Championship in Vilamoura, Portugal, with two more races completed.

In the women’s 470 fleet Britain’s Olympic pair, Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre, won the first race and with a sixth in the second managed to pull-back to fourth overall. Still time to move into a podium place, but time is running slipping away.

The leaders Silvia Mas Depares and Patricia Cantero did enough to retain the lead, now three points ahead of Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retoraz of France.

In third are the Swiss pair. Linda Fahrni and Maja Siegenthaler but the gap is now 14 points.

In the men’s event, the Kiwi pair Paul Snow-Hansen and Daniel Willcock stretched their lead to four points, with Kevin Peponnet and Jeremie Mion of France moving into second with a 2, 2 scoreline.

Third are Mathew Belcher and and Will Ryan of Australia and fourth the Swiss Kilian Wagen and Gregoire Siegwart.

Britains’ Olympic pair, Luke Patience and Chris Grube slip to sixth, with the other Brits, Martin Wrigley and Alexander Hughes winning the first race of the day and now in seventh overall.

In the Mixed Fleet, Nitai Hasson and Saar Tami of Israel retain their lead.

They are now 15 points ahead of Germany’s Theres Dahnke and Matti Cipra, with Britain’s Vita Heathcote and Ryan Orr moving into third as Amy Seabright and James Taylor had a terrible day dropping back to sixth overall.

Racing continues in full fleet mode Wednesday and Thursday, then splits on Friday with the top ten of each fleet contesting a Medal Race.

470 Women – Leaders after 7 races, 1 discard (18 entries)

1st ESP 18 Silvia MÁS DEPARES and Patricia CANTERO – – 3 3 2 3 3 -16 2 – – 16 pts

2nd FRA 9 Camille LECOINTRE and Aloise RETORNAZ – – 1 5 1 6 -8 3 3 – – 19 pts

3rd SUI 5 Linda FAHRNI and Maja SIEGENTHALER – – 6 8 4 2 -17 9 4 – – 33 pts

4th GBR 1 Hannah MILLS and Eilidh MCINTYRE – – 2 2 12 -17 11 1 6 – – 34 pts

5th SWE 34 Olivia BERGSTRÖM and Lovisa KARLSSON – – -13 10 9 5 4 6 5 – – 39 pts

6th BRA 177 Fernanda OLIVEIRA and Ana Luiza BARBACHAN – – 8 14 10 1 1 -18 9 – – 43 pts

470 Men – Leaders after 7 races, 1 discrad (29 entries)

1st NZL 1 Paul SNOW-HANSEN and Daniel WILLCOX – – 1 -10 6 7 1 4 4 – – 23 pts

2nd FRA 27 Kevin PEPONNET and Jeremie MION – – 9 9 1 4 -13 2 2 – – 27 pts

3rd AUS 11 Mathew BELCHER and Will RYAN – – -13 1 7 3 8 5 5 – – 29 pts

4th SUI 46 Kilian WAGEN and Gregoire SIEGWART – – 2 7 -16 8 11 3 3 – – 34 pts

5th ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nicolas RODRIGUEZ – – 10 2 4 5 6 11 -12 – – 38 pts

6th GBR 4 Luke PATIENCE and Christian GRUBE – – 6 6 3 6 10 -12 9 – – 40 pts

7th GBR 55 Martin WRIGLEY and Alexander HUGHES – – 4 -19 5 13 4 1 16 – – 43 pts

470 Mixed – Leaders after 7 races, 1 discard (33 entries)

1st ISR 15 Nitai HASSON and Saar TAMIR – – -11 2 1 1 10 8 1 – – 23 pts

2nd GER 13 Theres DAHNKE and Matti CIPRA – – 16 1 2 -21 6 1 12 – – 38 pts

3rd GBR 11 Vita HEATHCOTE and Ryan ORR – – 14 4 3 8 -18 9 2 – – 40 pts

4th FRA 91 Hugo LE CLECH and Colombe JULIA – – 12 7 7 5 7 5 -24 – – 43 pts

5th USA 1834 Louisa NORDSTROM and Trevor BORNARTH – – 6 -26 8 4 4 15 9 – – 46 pts

6th GBR 7 Amy SEABRIGHT and James TAYLOR – – 5 5 6 3 15 -22 15 – – 49 pts

Full results available here . . .

