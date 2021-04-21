The Asymmetric Dinghy Book – Asymmetric sailing from Start to Finish by Andy Rice.

Timing is everything and this latest guide to asymmetric sailing has got it spot on . . . with coronavirus restriction lifting just in time for the 2021 season and dinghies hitting the water.

And a very big percentage of them will be asymmetric dinghies, from junior RS Fevas to Olympic class 49ers.

Whatever your level of sailing, single or double-handed, hiking ot trapeze, Andy covers them all, drawing on his own experience in top level competition and the insights he has gathered from his years of reporting and interviewing at major events around the world.

Beginner or experienced sailor, there is something here to improve your technique and get ahead of the fleet.

Particulary useful are the ‘Expert Advice’ sections with top sailors adding their insight into each manouver and some great shortcuts.

The Asymmetric Dinghy Book, Published by Fernhurst Books

More details available here . . .

