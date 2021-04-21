ILCA European Continental Qualification – Beckett tied for lead with Jurisic

The third day of racing at the 2021 ILCA Vilamoura European Continental Qualification event completes the first flight race series and from Thursday moves into three days of Final series racing.

In the men’s Laser event, Britain’s Michael Beckett (3, 2) upped his game to finish the day tied for the overall lead with Filip Jurisic (2, 6) of Croatia, both on 19 points.

Also back in contention was Brazil’s ever competitive Robert Scheidt (1, 2), image above, who out-scored the two leaders to take third place, just one point off the top spot.

Not having such a good time is Britain’s Tokyo Olympic selection, Elliot Hanson (30, 17) who drops out of contention down in 37th place overall, with two other Brits, Lorenzo Chiavarini (25th) and Dan Whiteley (31st) also ahead of him.

In the women’s Radial, Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark (1, 14)added another race win, her fourth, and has an eight point lead from Marie Barrue (1, 30) of France.

Manami Doi (2, 4) of Japan out-scoring both of them to move into third place overall, with Maud Jayet (8, 12) of Switzerland slipping to fourth overall.

Britain’s Hannah Snellgrove (12, 9) continued to climb the leaderboard, now 13th overall, while Olympic veteran Alison Young (20,17) lost 13 places to finish the day in 24th place.

Laser European Continental Qualification – Leaders after 6 flight races (139 entries)

1st CRO 216063 Filip JURIŠIĆ – – 6 -16 1 4 2 6 – – 19 pts

2nd GBR 210139 Michael BECKETT – – 9 3 -11 2 3 2 – – 19 pts

3rd BRA 207711 Robert SCHEIDT – – 2 2 -18 13 1 2 – – 20 pts

4th FIN 214111 Kaarle TAPPER – – 1 -10 9 5 5 5 – – 25 pts

5th GER 191131 Philipp BUHL – – 2 10 -14 3 10 1 – – 26 pts

6th NOR 217124 Hermann TOMASGAARD – – 13 3 -25 3 4 3 – – 26 pts

7th PER 217115 Stefano PESCHIERA – – 6 4 10 6 -13 1 – – 27 pts

8th ESP 211710 Joel RODRIGUEZ PEREZ – – 7 7 2 -12 2 9 – – 27 pts

9th CRO 212013 Tonči STIPANOVIĆ – – 9 1 8 -26 9 6 – – 33 pts

10th FRA 213932 Jean Baptiste BERNAZ – – -10 8 4 10 5 8 – – 35 pts

11th RUS 211929 Maxim NIKOLAEV – – 3 2 9 -19 4 18 – – 36 pts

12th SWE 215344 Jesper STÅLHEIM – – 13 -35 6 1 1 17 – – 38 pts

13th NED 206717 Duko BOS – – 4 -18 13 1 8 13 – – 39 pts

14th ESA 180192 Enrique ARATHOON – – 8 13 2 UFD 6 12 – – 41 pts

15th SUI 210211 Eliot MERCERON – – 5 12 -20 10 8 9 – – 44 pts

16th USA 217275 Charlie BUCKINGHAM – – 7 9 3 14 -17 13 – – 46 pts

17th RUS 212777 Daniil KRUTSKIKH – – 11 4 7 -33 15 10 – – 47 pts

18th ESP 211309 Joaquin BLANCO – – 14 1 6 -19 12 16 – – 49 pts

19th HUN 213119 Jonatan VADNAI – – 5 16 -33 5 18 7 – – 51 pts

20th GUA 211981 Juan Ignacio MAEGLI – – 10 7 13 -18 9 14 – – 53 pts

Other GBR:

25th GBR 216159 Lorenzo CHIAVARINI – – 14 4 – – 62 pts

31st GBR 216385 Daniel WHITELEY – – 3 24 – – 73 pts

36th GBR 215613 93 Elliot Hanson – – (30) 17 – – 78 pts

Radial European Continental Qualification – Leaders after 6 flight races (89 entries)

1st DEN 215501 Anne-Marie RINDOM – – 1 1 10 1 -11 1 – – 14 pts

2nd FRA 206297 Marie BARRUE – – 4 4 9 4 1 -30 – – 22 pts

3rd JPN 199066 Manami DOI – – 8 2 -14 10 2 4 – – 26 pts

4th SUI 218180 Maud JAYET – – 4 -25 1 5 8 12 – – 30 pts

5th ESP 216104 Cristina PUJOL BAJO – – 2 -31 6 16 1 7 – – 32 pts

6th USA 211828 Paige RAILEY – – -20 5 18 1 6 6 – – 36 pts

7th ESP 212171 Fatima REYES – – 13 -26 8 2 2 11 – – 36 pts

8th SWE 216251 Josefin OLSSON – – 11 -16 9 7 6 7 – – 40 pts

9th FIN 211133 Monika MIKKOLA – – 14 6 -33 9 5 8 – – 42 pts

10th FRA 212125 Louise CERVERA – – 6 12 1 22 4 -41 – – 45 pts

11th FIN 212072 Tuula TENKANEN – – 11 3 4 -23 12 18 – – 48 pts

12th RUS 217474 Ekaterina ZYUZINA – – 17 14 3 3 -18 12 – – 49 pts

13th GBR 218716 Hannah SNELLGROVE – – -27 23 3 3 12 9 – – 50 pts

14th ESP 217722 Martina REINO CACHO – – 12 13 -34 4 7 15 – – 51 pts

15th GRE 217716 Vasileia KARACHALIOU – – 1 1 -22 11 21 18 – – 52 pts

16th HUN 211551 Maria ERDI – – -23 2 21 6 3 20 – – 52 pts

17th DEN 207195 Anna MUNCH – – 18 6 -29 10 10 9 – – 53 pts

18th FRA 216306 Marie BOLOU – – 15 11 11 15 -26 5 – – 57 pts

19th ISR 200723 Shay KAKON – – 3 7 7 26 -34 15 – – 58 pts

20th TUR 217569 Ecem GUZEL – – 2 22 -26 5 18 13 – – 60 pts

Other GBR:

24th GBR 206251 Alison YOUNG – – 10 8 -33 6 20 17 – – 61 pts

27th GBR 217870 Daisy COLLINGRIDGE – – 16 -35 25 2 8 17 – – 68 pts

