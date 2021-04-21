ILCA European Continental Qualification – Beckett tied for lead with Jurisic

The third day of racing at the 2021 ILCA Vilamoura European Continental Qualification event completes the first flight race series and from Thursday moves into three days of Final series racing.
In the men’s Laser event, Britain’s Michael Beckett (3, 2) upped his game to finish the day tied for the overall lead with Filip Jurisic (2, 6) of Croatia, both on 19 points.
Also back in contention was Brazil’s ever competitive Robert Scheidt (1, 2), image above, who out-scored the two leaders to take third place, just one point off the top spot.
Not having such a good time is Britain’s Tokyo Olympic selection, Elliot Hanson (30, 17) who drops out of contention down in 37th place overall, with two other Brits, Lorenzo Chiavarini (25th) and Dan Whiteley (31st) also ahead of him.
In the women’s Radial, Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark (1, 14)added another race win, her fourth, and has an eight point lead from Marie Barrue (1, 30) of France.
Manami Doi (2, 4) of Japan out-scoring both of them to move into third place overall, with Maud Jayet (8, 12) of Switzerland slipping to fourth overall.
Britain’s Hannah Snellgrove (12, 9) continued to climb the leaderboard, now 13th overall, while Olympic veteran Alison Young (20,17) lost 13 places to finish the day in 24th place.
Laser European Continental Qualification – Leaders after 6 flight races (139 entries)
1st CRO 216063 Filip JURIŠIĆ – – 6 -16 1 4 2 6 – – 19 pts
2nd GBR 210139 Michael BECKETT – – 9 3 -11 2 3 2 – – 19 pts
3rd BRA 207711 Robert SCHEIDT – – 2 2 -18 13 1 2 – – 20 pts
4th FIN 214111 Kaarle TAPPER – – 1 -10 9 5 5 5 – – 25 pts
5th GER 191131 Philipp BUHL – – 2 10 -14 3 10 1 – – 26 pts
6th NOR 217124 Hermann TOMASGAARD – – 13 3 -25 3 4 3 – – 26 pts
7th PER 217115 Stefano PESCHIERA – – 6 4 10 6 -13 1 – – 27 pts
8th ESP 211710 Joel RODRIGUEZ PEREZ – – 7 7 2 -12 2 9 – – 27 pts
9th CRO 212013 Tonči STIPANOVIĆ – – 9 1 8 -26 9 6 – – 33 pts
10th FRA 213932 Jean Baptiste BERNAZ – – -10 8 4 10 5 8 – – 35 pts
11th RUS 211929 Maxim NIKOLAEV – – 3 2 9 -19 4 18 – – 36 pts
12th SWE 215344 Jesper STÅLHEIM – – 13 -35 6 1 1 17 – – 38 pts
13th NED 206717 Duko BOS – – 4 -18 13 1 8 13 – – 39 pts
14th ESA 180192 Enrique ARATHOON – – 8 13 2 UFD 6 12 – – 41 pts
15th SUI 210211 Eliot MERCERON – – 5 12 -20 10 8 9 – – 44 pts
16th USA 217275 Charlie BUCKINGHAM – – 7 9 3 14 -17 13 – – 46 pts
17th RUS 212777 Daniil KRUTSKIKH – – 11 4 7 -33 15 10 – – 47 pts
18th ESP 211309 Joaquin BLANCO – – 14 1 6 -19 12 16 – – 49 pts
19th HUN 213119 Jonatan VADNAI – – 5 16 -33 5 18 7 – – 51 pts
20th GUA 211981 Juan Ignacio MAEGLI – – 10 7 13 -18 9 14 – – 53 pts
Other GBR:
25th GBR 216159 Lorenzo CHIAVARINI – – 14 4 – – 62 pts
31st GBR 216385 Daniel WHITELEY – – 3 24 – – 73 pts
36th GBR 215613 93 Elliot Hanson – – (30) 17 – – 78 pts
Radial European Continental Qualification – Leaders after 6 flight races (89 entries)
1st DEN 215501 Anne-Marie RINDOM – – 1 1 10 1 -11 1 – – 14 pts
2nd FRA 206297 Marie BARRUE – – 4 4 9 4 1 -30 – – 22 pts
3rd JPN 199066 Manami DOI – – 8 2 -14 10 2 4 – – 26 pts
4th SUI 218180 Maud JAYET – – 4 -25 1 5 8 12 – – 30 pts
5th ESP 216104 Cristina PUJOL BAJO – – 2 -31 6 16 1 7 – – 32 pts
6th USA 211828 Paige RAILEY – – -20 5 18 1 6 6 – – 36 pts
7th ESP 212171 Fatima REYES – – 13 -26 8 2 2 11 – – 36 pts
8th SWE 216251 Josefin OLSSON – – 11 -16 9 7 6 7 – – 40 pts
9th FIN 211133 Monika MIKKOLA – – 14 6 -33 9 5 8 – – 42 pts
10th FRA 212125 Louise CERVERA – – 6 12 1 22 4 -41 – – 45 pts
11th FIN 212072 Tuula TENKANEN – – 11 3 4 -23 12 18 – – 48 pts
12th RUS 217474 Ekaterina ZYUZINA – – 17 14 3 3 -18 12 – – 49 pts
13th GBR 218716 Hannah SNELLGROVE – – -27 23 3 3 12 9 – – 50 pts
14th ESP 217722 Martina REINO CACHO – – 12 13 -34 4 7 15 – – 51 pts
15th GRE 217716 Vasileia KARACHALIOU – – 1 1 -22 11 21 18 – – 52 pts
16th HUN 211551 Maria ERDI – – -23 2 21 6 3 20 – – 52 pts
17th DEN 207195 Anna MUNCH – – 18 6 -29 10 10 9 – – 53 pts
18th FRA 216306 Marie BOLOU – – 15 11 11 15 -26 5 – – 57 pts
19th ISR 200723 Shay KAKON – – 3 7 7 26 -34 15 – – 58 pts
20th TUR 217569 Ecem GUZEL – – 2 22 -26 5 18 13 – – 60 pts
Other GBR:
24th GBR 206251 Alison YOUNG – – 10 8 -33 6 20 17 – – 61 pts
27th GBR 217870 Daisy COLLINGRIDGE – – 16 -35 25 2 8 17 – – 68 pts