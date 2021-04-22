Japan considering third state of emergency

The Japanese government is reported to be considering declaring a third state of emergency following a spike in coronavirus cases around Osaka and Tokyo.

Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko plans to make a formal request after the daily tally topped 800 in the capital and officials in Osaka Prefecture confirmed a record 1,242 new cases on Wednesday. Experts say more contagious variants are largely to blame.

Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide says the central government will work closely with local officials and make a decision by the end of the week.

Across Japan more than 5,200 new infections were confirmed on Wednesday.

Additionally the Tokyo 2020 President has conceded a decision on whether Japanese fans can attend the Games will not now be made until June – fans from overseas have already been banned.

The athletics test event at the new National Stadium on May 9 will take place behind closed doors because of the rise in infections in the Tokyo area.

Related Post:

Olympic Games – Will they won’t they?