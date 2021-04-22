Olympic Committee goes big on esports

The International Olympic Committee is to launch of an Olympic Virtual Series to include International Federations and Game Publishers in Baseball, Cycling, Rowing, Sailing and Motor Sport.

Taking place ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games, the Olympic Virtual Series will begin on 13 May, continuing through to 23 June 2021.

The mass-participation Series allows participants around the world to compete from home or their training facilities in order to generate excitement in the build-up to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

IOC President Thomas Bach said: “The Olympic Virtual Series is a new, unique Olympic digital experience that aims to grow direct engagement with new audiences in the field of virtual sports.”

“Its conception is in line with Olympic Agenda 2020+5 and the IOC’s Digital Strategy. It encourages sports participation and promotes the Olympic values, with a special focus on youth.”

The following International Federations and gaming publishers will be part of the Olympic Virtual Series:

– World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) – eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020, Konami Digital Entertainment

– Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) – Zwift, Zwift inc.

– World Rowing – Open format

– World Sailing – Virtual Regatta, Virtual Regatta SAS

– Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) – Gran Turismo, Polyphony Digital

Building on the success of their respective events, both the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), along with other International Federations such as the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and World Taekwondo (WT) have confirmed their excitement and commitment to exploring inclusion in future editions of the OVS.

