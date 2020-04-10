eSailing numbers have exploded during COVID-19 lockdown

When the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown rolled-out around the world, eSailing exploded on the scene and is set for Olympic inclusion.

World Sailing and Virtual Regatta, the world-leading digital sailing platform, launched the eSailing World Championship in 2018 and has seen more than 170,000 unique players from 74 nations race.

The race to become the 2020 eSailing World Champion and win $10,000 USD was officially launched in February.



Alec Wilkinson leads a discussion about eSailing participation during the COVID-19 lockdown, here on this video version of his Sailing Uncovered Podcast.

America’s Cup sailors and top gamers look at the rise of the eSport and we hear how SailGP has embraced it and about the new global eSailing TV station.

Also on the the eSailing roller-coaster are the RYA, who launched the GBR National eSailing season at the recent RYA Dinghy Show.



The GBR season will end on 1 September with the top ten ranking British eSailors invited to a Live Final event on 19 September 2020 in Southampton where the 2020 GBR eSailing National Champion will be crowned.

The top 10 from the GBR Championship will also automatically qualify for the eSailing World Championship Finals Playoff and the chance to qualify for an all-expenses paid trip to the Live Final at an international destination TBC.

