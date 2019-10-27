eSailing World Championship headlines at World Sailing’s Annual Conference

World Sailing’s 2019 Annual Conference has opened in Bermuda where a major feature is the battle to be crowned eSailing World Champion.

The top eight eSailors will compete at the 2019 eSailing World Championship Final on Tuesday 29 October for a $10,000 USD cheque.

Yes, you can earn more in prizemoney at this event than on the World Sailing, World Cup circuit – the ‘profesional‘ circuit for Olympic sailors!

Launched on 22 January 2019 at boot Düsseldorf in Germany, the 2019 season has encompassed over 121,000 races, with over 20,000 registered eSailors competing, with the aim of reaching the Finals Playoff to book a place in Bermuda.

Alongside the honour of becoming the second eSailing World Champion, the winner will receive a $10,000 USD cheque, provided by Virtual Regatta.

The eSailing World Championship Trophy will then be presented as part of the World Sailing Awards evening, which will take place later that evening.

Virtual Regatta now organizes more than 15 on-line race events a year, and eSailing has been taken up by other sailing national authorities and event organizers including the RYA, SailGP, the Ocean Race and the Star Sailors League.

The RYA has not released figures as to how many Sailing Clubs in the UK have taken-up eSailing to combate the drop in live sailing numbers.

Related Post:

RYA launch GBR eSailing National Championship

Prize Money on the line for 2019