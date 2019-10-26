J/24 Worlds – Title goes to Keith Whittemore of the USA

Keith Whittemore of the USA sailing with Shelby Milne, Willem Van Waay, Mark Rodgerd and Brian Thomas is the 2019 J/24 World Champion.

A win in the penultimate race clinched it for the USA team and they confirmed it with an eighth place to run-out champions with a 16 point advantage.

In second were the Canadian team of Rossi Milev, Mark Goodyear, Victor Diaz de Leon, Vince Somoza and Jeremy Edwards, with third the USA team of Christopher Stone, Mike Marshall, Pat O’Connor, Billy Perkins and Brian Kamilar.

The first European team, Germany’s Fabian Damm finished 14th overall.

Britain’s David Cooper was 26th overall. Nick Phillips was 45th overall.

J/24 World Championship – Final leaders after 10 races (80 entries)

1st USA 5325 Furio – Keith Whittemore – – 41 pts

2nd CAN 5362 Clear Air – Rossi Milev – – 57 pts

3rd USA 5476 Velocidad – Christopher Stone – – 66 pts

4th USA 5443 Nautalytics – Mike Ingham – – 68 pts

5th USA 5237 Honeybadger – Travis Odenbach – – 78 pts

6th CAN 4025 Lifted – Evan Petley-Jones – – 93 pts

7th BRA 37 Bruschetta – Mauricio Santa Cruz – – 95 pts

8th USA 799 Angel of Harlem – Robby Brown – – 97 pts

9th USA 5235 Buckaroo – Will Welles – – 105 pts

10th USA 58 bangor packet – Tony Parker – – 117 pts

11th USA 3223 Spoony Tactics – Todd Fedyszyn – – 136 pts

Full results available here