Laser and Radial U21 World Championships Open in Split

The Laser Standard and Radial U21 World Championship open in Split, Croatia, with a practice race on Sunday

The championship is hosted from Sunday 27 October to Saturday 2 November at the Mornar Sailing Club, and has an entry of 217 from 45 countries.

British entries include:

Standard Rig – Men

Jack Acton

Krishan Bhogal

Ben Childerley

Joseph Drake

Ben Flower

Thomas Parkhurst

James Percival-Cooke

Tom Renny

Radial Rig – Women

Daisy Collingridge

Anya Haji-Michael

Mila Monaghan

Matilda Nicholls

Molly Sacker

Stephanie Wingeatt

