UK Laser Qualifier event reduced to the one race at HISC

The latest Laser Qualifier events at Hayling Island SC were reduced to just one race completed over the weekend.

Which is rather unfortunate, as with the Laser selection for Tokyo 2020 still up for grabs, this was rare chance to see, on British waters, how the main players were lining up.

Although these local events apparently have no effect on the RYA Olympic Selection Committee decision, but they do provide the rest of us with something to write about.

The HISC single standard Laser race went to Lorenzo Chiavarini ahead of multi Olympian Nick Thompson with Elliot Hanson third, and Mike Beckett in fourth place.

In last weeks Qualifier series event the podium order was, Beckett first then Chiavarini, Hanson and Thompson.

And at the one before that at Sunderland it was, first Chiavarini, then Beckett and then Hanson.

So that gives Chiavarini the edge after the three recent events, but this still has some way to run, with the next international event being the World Cup in Miami in January next year.

Have a happy christmas guys . . .

Meanwhile in the Radial qualifier at HISC the winner of the mixed gender event was Dan Batty from Dortchester SC ahead of Oliver Sturley with Ali Young – who is already named for Tokyo 2020 – in third place.

In the Laser 4.7 event Oliver Woodley of Burghfield SC was the winner ahead of Keijiro Kikkawa, with third Tim Evans.

Laser Qualifier – Standard leaders (42 entries)

1st GBR Lorenzo CHIAVARINI – Royal Northern Clyde YC

2nd GBR Nick THOMPSON – WPNSA

3rd GBR Elliot HANSON – Redesmere SC

4th GBR Michael BECKETT – Solva SC

5th GBR Daniel WHITELEY – Port Dinorwic

6th GBR Jake FARREN-PRICE – Chew Valley Lake Sc

7th GBR Joe WOODLEY – Burghfield

8th GBR Joseph MULLAN – WPNSA

9th GBR Sam WHALEY – Swanage

10th IRL Liam GLYNN – Ballyholme YC

First Master – Alistair GOODWIN

Laser Qualifier – Radial leaders (72 entries)

1st GBR Dan BATTY – Dorchester SC

2nd GBR Oliver STURLEY – Parkstone YC

3rd GBR Ali YOUNG – TBA SC

4th GBR Hannah SNELLGROVE – RLymYC

5th GBR Kai Wolgram – TBA SC

6th GBR Scott FORBES – Loch Lomond SC

7th GBR Sam DE LA FEUILLADE – Christchurch SC

8th GBR Shotaro KIKKAWA – Stokes Bay SC

9th GBR Chloe BARR – Stokes Bay SC

10th GBR Isabel WALLWORK – Redesmere SC

First Master – Jon EMMETT

Laser Qualifier – 4.7 leaders (72 entries)

1st GBR Oliver WOODLEY – Burghfield

2nd GBR Keijiro KIKKAWA – Stokes Bay SC

3rd GBR Tim EVANS – Grafham

4th IRL Ellen BARBOUR – CAYC

5th GBR Patrick BEUKENHOLDT – DRSC

6th GBR Max STEELE – WSC

7th GBR Carys ATTWELL – Rutland SC

8th GBR Luka FRANKLIN – Bough Beech

9th TBA James Curtis – TBA SC

10th GBR Oscar SHILLING – Derwent Reservoir SC

