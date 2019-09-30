Could you build a Laser?

The International Laser Class Association (ILCA) is now accepting new builder applications.

Following the announcement by World Sailing that the Laser class dinghy has been confirmed for the 2024 Olympics, any qualified manufacturer can enter the market to supply boats and class equipment on a Fair, Reasonable and Non-Discriminatory (FRAND) basis.

The modified ILCA Class Rules now allow builders and suppliers to manufacture and sell class-legal equipment under alternative trademarks, as long as all equipment is compliant with the construction manual.

In order to appoint new class builders ILCA is now commencing a multi-stage formal application process to identify new builders that have the relevant expertise, experience, competence and business strength to meet the class builder requirements.

The ILCA has a seven step Approval Process to become a new Laser dinghy builder . . .

The current process is seeking to appoint new builders only.

A process for appointment of new equipment suppliers will follow completion of the current round of the new builder appointment process.