Rope’s Off On ‘The High Seas’ . . . first faltering steps into a consuming lifelong pastime

Rope’s Off On ‘The High Seas’: Rope’s fun sailing adventures with his siblings and godfather

Author Sue Bannister believes anything is possible, for her it’s the right mindset that counts.

She has turned her early memories of crewing a Cadet sailing dinghy at the age of five, the exhilaration – a simultaneous mix of nerves, tension and great excitement – into an entertaining childhood adventure.

Sailing quickly became a passion and part of her DNA, spending her childhood around boats, bobbing about the Solent in a yacht on the south coast of England with her parents, two sisters and Ollie the dog.

The idea for a childrens’ boating story has been a few years in the making and has now arrived in print, sharing with readers Sue’s love of having fun in boats.

This is not the usual structured learning to sail guide . . . it has more connection to how many of us, perhaps of an older generation, will remember those first faltering steps into a consuming lifelong pastime.

Before the days of pathways, activity days and achievement records . . . when messing about in boats was just fun!

This story is all about Rope, and how with the helping hands of Sheet, Halyard and Bosun, he falls in love with sailing.

He wants to become a champion, but decides to become a confident sailor first

In this tale you’ll meet Sheet, who is Rope’s big sister; then there is Halyard, his older brother and Rope is the youngest.

And you’ll find out how the holiday is made rather special by their godfather Bosun, with whom they love spending their summer.

You will see how he guides and encourages them to fully appreciate the fine art of bobbing about on the water.

Listen to Rope’s Off on the High Seas reading by Lila McConigley Martin . . .

£6.99 UK price for a book plus postage, for a signed copies only directly from Sue Bannister at email here

Purchase options, including Kindle, also available on Amazon here . . .