10 boats have now finished Vendee Globe, 15 still racing

Between Wednesday and Thursday evening the first eight boats finished the Vendee Globe within 23 hours and 44 minutes, compared to a gap of 19 days and 19 hours back in 2016 between the winner Armel Le Cléac’h and the eighth placed boat.

Yannick Bestaven became the overall winner of this ninth edition. He impressed with his ability to drive hard, fast and consistently in the south and again on the final sprint with a perfect layline, but also with his sincerity and sportsmanship ashore, when he declared alongside Charlie Dalin.

Dalin the skipper of Apivia took line honours, after leading the fleet for almost half the race, but would end up officially ranked second missing out on overall victory by less than three hours.

Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 86 – Sun 31 Jan – 11:00 hrs UK

1st FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – Arrival date: 28/01/2021 03:19:46 – Race time: 80d 03h 44m 46s

2nd FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – Arrival date: 27/01/2021 19:35:47 – Race time: 80d 06h 15m 47s

3rd FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 – Arrival date: 27/01/2021 23:45:12 – Race time: 80d 10h 25m 12s

4th FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – Arrival date: 28/01/2021 19:19:55

5th FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – Arrival date: 28/01/2021 10:19:45

6th FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – Arrival date: 28/01/2021 04:42:01

7th FRA Damien Seguin – GROUPE APICIL – Arrival date: 28/01/2021 11:18:20

8th FRA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYSMIAN GROUP – Arrival date: 28/01/2021 12:02:20

9th FRA Benjamin DUTREUX – OMIA – WATER FAMILY – Arrival date: 29/01/2021 09:05:20

10th FRA Maxime SOREL – V and B-MAYENNE – Arrival date: 30/01/2021 03:50:15

GBR:

19th GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 2719 nm to Finish

22nd GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 3769 nm to Finish

Retired:

Nicolas Troussel, Alex Thomson, Kevin Escoffier, Alex Thomson, Sebastien Simon, Sam Davies, Fabrice Amedo, Isabelle Joschke, Sébastien Destremau

