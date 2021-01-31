Smeg take back to back wins in Australian 18ft Skiff Championship

Australian 18ft Skiff Championship line honours in races 4 and 5 went to the Smeg team, subject to protest by the tech2 team against Smeg for a port-and-starboard incident in Race 5.

In the day’s first race (Race 4), sailed in 18-knot SSE winds, Smeg of Michael Coxon, Ricky Bridge and Trent Barnabas came from behind tech2 at the final top mark to win by 12s, with Winning Group of John Winning Jr, Seve Jarvin and Sam Newton only 15s further back in third place.

Shaw and Partners Financial Services (Jim Colley) was fourth, followed by Yandoo (John Winning) and Noakesailing.

In the the second race (Race 5) race, the wind was a little softer but the racing was red hot and produced a wonderful finish with the result in doubt until the very end.

At the final top mark, tech2 held the lead, but Smeg again showed better downwind speed on the day and crossed the finish line only 4s ahead of the rookie Shaw and Partners Financial Services team of Jim Colley, Harry Bethwaite and Shaun Connor.

Finport Finance of Keagan York, Matt Stenta and Phil Marshall, was another 4s back in third place.

tech2 came home in fourth place, one second behind Finport Finance with The Kitchen Maker-Caesarstone of Jordan Girdis only 4s further back in fifth place.

2021 Australian 18ft Skiff Championship – Provisional Leaders after 5 races (18 entries)

Subject to protest:

1st Smeg (Michael Coxon Jnr / Ricky Bridge / Trent Barnabas) 2 2 2 1 1 – – 8 pts

2nd Tech2 (Jack Macartney / Charlie Wyatt / Lewis Brake) 1 1 1 2 4 – – 9 pts

3rd Noakesailing (Sean Langman / Ed Powys / Josh Porebski) 3 5 4 6 6 – – 24 pts

4th Finport Finance / Breene & Breene Solicitors (Keagan York / Matt Stenta / Phil Marshall) 6 3 5 7 3 – – 24 pts

5th Andoo (Steve Thomas / Cam Gundy / Rhys Mara) 7 4 3 9 9 – – 32 pts

6th Yandoo (John Winning Snr / Fang Warren / Mike Kennedy) 5 8 8 5 11 – – 37 pts

