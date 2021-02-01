RYA reset 2021 Youth Nationals to August

The postponed 2021 RYA Youth National Championships will now take place from August 9 to 13 at Plymouth Youth Sailing Club.

It is hoped the timing will also allow the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination programme to take effect.

The event, the country’s most prestigious youth sailing competition, is traditionally held around Easter but earlier this month the decision was made to postpone it due to the Covid-19 situation.

The Notice of Race will be published in due course, with entries opening in April.

Mark Nicholls, RYA Youth Racing Manager, said:

“We’re delighted that today we can announce the new August dates, and at the prospect of a mid-summer event.”

“Our thanks go to Plymouth Youth Sailing Club and the Mount Batten Watersports and Activities Centre for working with us to ensure this great event can go ahead.”

More information available here . . .