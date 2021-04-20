ILCA European Continental Qualification – Day 2

Second day of racing at the 2021 ILCA Vilamoura European Continental Qualification event.
In the men’s Laser event, Britain’s Michael Beckett (11, 2) finished the day in second place, tied on 14 pts with Maxim Nikolaev (9, 19) of Russia and three points behind the new overall leader, Filip Jurisic (1, 4) of Croatia.
Yesterday’s leader, Brazil’s Robert Scheidt (18, 13) drops to eighth place overall but only three points of the top three.
After another 2 flight races for the women’s Radial, Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark (10, 1) takes a clear lead ahead of Swiss, Maud Jayet (1, 5) with Marie Barrue (9, 4) of France in third place.
Best placed British competitor is Alison Young (9, 6) now 11th place overall. But best of the day was Hannah Snellgrove (3, 3) who rocketed up the leaderboard to take 17th overall.
Laser European Continental Qualification – Leaders after 4 flight races (139 entries)
1st CRO 216063 Filip JURIŠIĆ – – 6 -16 1 4 – – 11 pts
2nd GBR 210139 Michael BECKETT – – 9 3 -11 2 – – 14 pts
3rd RUS 211929 Maxim NIKOLAEV – – 3 2 9 -19 – – 14 pts
4th FIN 214111 Kaarle TAPPER – – 1 -10 9 5 – – 15 pts
5th GER 191131 Philipp BUHL – – 2 10 -14 3 – – 15 pts
6th ESP 211710 Joel RODRIGUEZ PEREZ – – 7 7 2 -12 – – 16 pts
7th PER 217115 Stefano PESCHIERA – – 6 4 -10 6 – – 16 pts
8th BRA 207711 Robert SCHEIDT – – 2 2 -18 13 – – 17 pts
9th BEL 217927 William DE SMET – – 1 14 3 -29 – – 18 pts
10th NED 206717 Duko BOS – – 4 -18 13 1 – – 18 pts
11th CRO 212013 Tonči STIPANOVIĆ – – 9 1 8 -26 – – 18 pts
12th NOR 217124 Hermann TOMASGAARD – – 13 3 -25 3 – – 19 pts
13th USA 217275 Charlie BUCKINGHAM – – 7 9 3 -14 – – 19 pts
14th SWE 215344 Jesper STÅLHEIM – – 13 -35 6 1 – – 20 pts
15th ITA 217818 Giovanni COCCOLUTO – – -31 6 1 14 – – 21 pts
16th ESP 211309 Joaquin BLANCO ALBALAT – – 14 1 6 -19 – – 21 pts
17th RUS 212777 Daniil KRUTSKIKH – – 11 4 7 -33 – – 22 pts
18th NED 217935 Niels BROEKHUIZEN – – -26 8 10 4 – – 22 pts
19th FRA 213932 Jean Baptiste BERNAZ – – -10 8 4 10 – – 22 pts
20th ESA 180192 Enrique ARATHOON – – 8 13 2 UFD – – 23 pts
Other GBR:
33rd GBR 215613 Elliot Hanson HANSON – – 15 11 -18 17 – – 43 pts
35th GBR 216159 Lorenzo CHIAVARINI – – -35 17 19 8 – – 44 pts
36th GBR 216385 Daniel WHITELEY – – -42 32 5 9 – – 46 pts
Radial European Continental Qualification – Leaders after 4 flight races (89 entries)
1st DEN 215501 Anne-Marie RINDOM – – 1 1 -10 1 – – 3 pts
2nd SUI 218180 Maud JAYET – – 4 -25 1 5 – – 10 pts
3rd FRA 206297 Marie BARRUE – – 4 4 -9 4 – – 12 pts
4th GRE 217716 Vasileia KARACHALIOU – – 1 1 -22 11 – – 13 pts
5th ISR 200723 Shay KAKON – – 3 7 7 -26 – – 17 pts
6th FIN 212072 Tuula TENKANEN – – 11 3 4 -23 – – 18 pts
7th FRA 212125 Louise CERVERA – – 6 12 1 -22 – – 19 pts
8th JPN 199066 Manami DOI – – 8 2 -14 10 – – 20 pts
9th RUS 217474 Ekaterina ZYUZINA – – -17 14 3 3 – – 20 pts
10th ESP 212171 Fatima REYES – – 13 -26 8 2 – – 23 pts
11th GBR 206251 Alison YOUNG – – -10 8 9 6 – – 23 pts
12th USA 211828 Paige RAILEY – – -20 5 18 1 – – 24 pts
13th ESP 216104 Cristina PUJOL BAJO – – 2 -31 6 16 – – 24 pts
14th BLR 217599 Tatiana DROZDOVSKAYA – – -18 3 16 8 – – 27 pts
15th TUR 217569 Ecem GUZEL – – 2 22 -26 5 – – 29 pts
16th HUN 211551 Maria ERDI – – -23 2 21 6 – – 29 pts
17th GBR 218716 Hannah SNELLGROVE – – -27 23 3 3 – – 29 pts
18th ESP 217722 Martina REINO CACHO – – 12 13 -34 4 – – 29 pts
19th GER 210151 Hannah ANDERSSOHN – – -38 12 4 13 – – 29 pts
20th FIN 211133 Monika MIKKOLA – – 14 6 -33 9 – – 29 pts