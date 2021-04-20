ILCA European Continental Qualification – Day 2

Second day of racing at the 2021 ILCA Vilamoura European Continental Qualification event.

In the men’s Laser event, Britain’s Michael Beckett (11, 2) finished the day in second place, tied on 14 pts with Maxim Nikolaev (9, 19) of Russia and three points behind the new overall leader, Filip Jurisic (1, 4) of Croatia.

Yesterday’s leader, Brazil’s Robert Scheidt (18, 13) drops to eighth place overall but only three points of the top three.

After another 2 flight races for the women’s Radial, Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark (10, 1) takes a clear lead ahead of Swiss, Maud Jayet (1, 5) with Marie Barrue (9, 4) of France in third place.

Best placed British competitor is Alison Young (9, 6) now 11th place overall. But best of the day was Hannah Snellgrove (3, 3) who rocketed up the leaderboard to take 17th overall.

Laser European Continental Qualification – Leaders after 4 flight races (139 entries)

1st CRO 216063 Filip JURIŠIĆ – – 6 -16 1 4 – – 11 pts

2nd GBR 210139 Michael BECKETT – – 9 3 -11 2 – – 14 pts

3rd RUS 211929 Maxim NIKOLAEV – – 3 2 9 -19 – – 14 pts

4th FIN 214111 Kaarle TAPPER – – 1 -10 9 5 – – 15 pts

5th GER 191131 Philipp BUHL – – 2 10 -14 3 – – 15 pts

6th ESP 211710 Joel RODRIGUEZ PEREZ – – 7 7 2 -12 – – 16 pts

7th PER 217115 Stefano PESCHIERA – – 6 4 -10 6 – – 16 pts

8th BRA 207711 Robert SCHEIDT – – 2 2 -18 13 – – 17 pts

9th BEL 217927 William DE SMET – – 1 14 3 -29 – – 18 pts

10th NED 206717 Duko BOS – – 4 -18 13 1 – – 18 pts

11th CRO 212013 Tonči STIPANOVIĆ – – 9 1 8 -26 – – 18 pts

12th NOR 217124 Hermann TOMASGAARD – – 13 3 -25 3 – – 19 pts

13th USA 217275 Charlie BUCKINGHAM – – 7 9 3 -14 – – 19 pts

14th SWE 215344 Jesper STÅLHEIM – – 13 -35 6 1 – – 20 pts

15th ITA 217818 Giovanni COCCOLUTO – – -31 6 1 14 – – 21 pts

16th ESP 211309 Joaquin BLANCO ALBALAT – – 14 1 6 -19 – – 21 pts

17th RUS 212777 Daniil KRUTSKIKH – – 11 4 7 -33 – – 22 pts

18th NED 217935 Niels BROEKHUIZEN – – -26 8 10 4 – – 22 pts

19th FRA 213932 Jean Baptiste BERNAZ – – -10 8 4 10 – – 22 pts

20th ESA 180192 Enrique ARATHOON – – 8 13 2 UFD – – 23 pts

Other GBR:

33rd GBR 215613 Elliot Hanson HANSON – – 15 11 -18 17 – – 43 pts

35th GBR 216159 Lorenzo CHIAVARINI – – -35 17 19 8 – – 44 pts

36th GBR 216385 Daniel WHITELEY – – -42 32 5 9 – – 46 pts

Radial European Continental Qualification – Leaders after 4 flight races (89 entries)

1st DEN 215501 Anne-Marie RINDOM – – 1 1 -10 1 – – 3 pts

2nd SUI 218180 Maud JAYET – – 4 -25 1 5 – – 10 pts

3rd FRA 206297 Marie BARRUE – – 4 4 -9 4 – – 12 pts

4th GRE 217716 Vasileia KARACHALIOU – – 1 1 -22 11 – – 13 pts

5th ISR 200723 Shay KAKON – – 3 7 7 -26 – – 17 pts

6th FIN 212072 Tuula TENKANEN – – 11 3 4 -23 – – 18 pts

7th FRA 212125 Louise CERVERA – – 6 12 1 -22 – – 19 pts

8th JPN 199066 Manami DOI – – 8 2 -14 10 – – 20 pts

9th RUS 217474 Ekaterina ZYUZINA – – -17 14 3 3 – – 20 pts

10th ESP 212171 Fatima REYES – – 13 -26 8 2 – – 23 pts

11th GBR 206251 Alison YOUNG – – -10 8 9 6 – – 23 pts

12th USA 211828 Paige RAILEY – – -20 5 18 1 – – 24 pts

13th ESP 216104 Cristina PUJOL BAJO – – 2 -31 6 16 – – 24 pts

14th BLR 217599 Tatiana DROZDOVSKAYA – – -18 3 16 8 – – 27 pts

15th TUR 217569 Ecem GUZEL – – 2 22 -26 5 – – 29 pts

16th HUN 211551 Maria ERDI – – -23 2 21 6 – – 29 pts

17th GBR 218716 Hannah SNELLGROVE – – -27 23 3 3 – – 29 pts

18th ESP 217722 Martina REINO CACHO – – 12 13 -34 4 – – 29 pts

19th GER 210151 Hannah ANDERSSOHN – – -38 12 4 13 – – 29 pts

20th FIN 211133 Monika MIKKOLA – – 14 6 -33 9 – – 29 pts

Full results available here . . .