Head of Tokyo Olympic organizing committee resigns

Yoshiro Mori, the embattled head of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee has resigned.

The 83-year-old former Japanese Prime Minister offered his resignation during a meeting with Tokyo 2020 Council and Executive Board members on Friday.

The controversy began when Mori commented that meetings with women take too long because they talk too much. He later apologized, but continued to face criticism both in Japan and abroad.

Hundreds of Olympic volunteers are reported to have quit in protest.

Tokyo 2020 has now established a Candidate Review Committee, with equal gender representation, to oversee the appointment of Mori’s successor.

IOC President Thomas Bach, said that the IOC will continue to work hand in hand with Mori’s successor to deliver safe and secure Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 in 2021.

Debate continues in Japan over the rescheduled Olympics and Paralympics, with waning public support for the event and suggestions the Games may have to be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

