Day 1 of Prada Cup Challenger Series Final

The America’s Cup live stream of the Prada Cup Challenger Series Final. . . INEOS Team UK take on Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team.

Video stream will go live for the first Parada Cup Final race Saturday 13 February, at 16:00 hrs NZ time, which is 03:00 hrs UK time.



Four races are scheduled for the first weekend of racing.

The Final is a 13 match-race series with the first to win seven races the winner, and going through to meet the defender ETNZ in the 36th America’s Cup match in early March.

Forecast Wind: 8-12 knot seabreeze by scheduled race time, building during the race period.

