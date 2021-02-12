SailJuice Winter Series moves to spring and summer format

Now is the winter of our discontent . . . which is why the Seldén SailJuice Winter Series is being extended into this spring and summer.

With Covid forcing the cancellation or postponement of all but one of the scheduled events, the results of the successfully run Datchet Flyer last December do not add up to a series worthy of the name.

Series co-organisers Andy Rice and Simon Lovesey have agreed with title sponsor Seldén Mast to continue to run the series through to a concluding event at Rutland Water, the rescheduled John Merricks Tiger Trophy on the last weekend of August.

“This is probably the first time a winter series will be taking place during the warm months of the year,” said Andy. “But the focus for me and Simon has always been to maximise participation in dinghy racing by whatever means we can.”

2021 Seldén SailJuice Winter Series (Summer Edition!):

Alton Water, Suffolk, 27-28 March 2021

Paignton Open for Single Handers (P.O.S.H.), Paington SC, 8-9 May 2021

Grafham Belle, Grafham Water SC, 29-30 May 2021

Wilsonian River Challenge, Wilsonian SC, 26-27 June 2021

Bala Long Distance, Bala SC, 19-20 June 2021

Tiger Trophy, Rutland Water SC, 28-29 August 2021

You can find out more about the Series here . . .