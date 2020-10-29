Competitors at Laser/Radial Europeans test positive for Covid-19

An outbreak of COVID-19 at the recent Laser/Radial European Championships in Poland, has led organisers to contact all 300 competitors alerting them to the virus outbreak.

At least three competitors are now known to have tested positive for Covid-19 following the event.

Those affected include the women’s Silver medallist, Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark, and two Portuguese competitors, one who is still quarantined in Poland.

The rest of the Portuguese team has been now tested and are waiting for the results of the test in Portugal.

The event organisers, EuriLCA, has contacted all competitors via email to inform them of the situation regarding the two Portuguese who tested positive, and if they had any contact with them, suggest that they be tested.

In the men’s Laser championship, British Team sailors, Elliot Hanson, Mike Becket and Lorenzo Chiavarini took the three leading places.

To date no reports have been received of British competitors testing positive.

