Vendee Globe event Village closed by new Covid-19 restrictions

The Vendée Globe has closed the event Village, which will be effective Thursday 29 October at 11.59pm.

In an attempt to stem the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the President of the Republic announced on Wednesday evening the establishment, by the Government, of containment throughout the Republic within the framework of the declared state of health emergency, for a period of one month.

Note that the wearing of a mask compulsory from Saturday 17 October to Thursday 12 November in Sables d’Olonne.

Given the health context, the evolution of the epidemic and the influx of the population to come, the Prefecture of Vendée makes it compulsory to wear the mask in all public spaces of the city of Sables d’Olonne.

The start of the Vendée Globe will take place as planned on Sunday 8 November at 1:02 p.m. local time, but behind closed doors without local spectators.

The 33 skippers are required to undergo a Covid-Test 2 days before the start, followed by a quarantine.

For any problem related to the online reservation of your entry to the village, contact [email protected]