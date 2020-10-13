Top 3 for GBR in Laser Championship at Laser/Radial Europeans

Dramatic changes on the final day of the Laser and Radial European Championships in Gdańsk, Poland.



In the men’s Laser, Elliot Hanson’s 11 and 5 scores were enough to wipe-out the two point overnight lead of fellow Brit, Mike Becket (17,14) who finished in second overall.

In third place was Lorenzo Chiavarini (10,19) to make it an all British podium.

Filip Jurisic (16,3) hauled himself back up into fourth, with Sergei Komissarov of Russia in fifth.

Charlie Buckingham of the USA was sixth and best non-European finisher.

Big upset in the women’s Radial event where Marit Bouwmeester (2,1) of Holland took victory by overturning a 23-point deficit to win by two points.

Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark had a nightmare of a day, her 19 and 16 dropping her to second place on the podium.

Poland’s Agata Barwińska (15,7) did enough to take the third podium place, as Vasileia Karachaliou (-29,14) of Greece also had a tough day to drop to fourth. Maud Jayet odf Switzerland finished fifth overall.

Sarah Douglas of Canada finished sixth and best non-European.

Hannah Snellgrove (7,15) in 18th place was best placed Brit, with Daisy Collingridge finishing in 38th. Britain’s Olympic selection Alison Young had to with draw from the event.

In the men’s Radial event, the leader Paul Hameeteman (4,7) of Holland was the overall winner, holding off the late charge by Poland’sFilip Ciszkiewicz (3,1) for a four point victory.

Oskar Madonich of the Ukraine finished in third place.

Laser Men – Gold fleet final after 11 races, 2 discard (63 competitors)

1st GBR Elliot Hanson – – 3 8 1 7.3 -17 17 2 6 -19 11 5 – – 60.3 pts

2nd GBR Michael Beckett – – 4 -15 4 1 2 7 4 -24 22 17 14 – – 75 pts

3rd GBR Lorenzo Chiavarini – – 1 1 -20 11 5 14 -30 18 3 10 19 – – 82 pts

4th CRO Filip Jurisic – – 1 4 3 3 -40 -32 28 20 4 16 3 – – 82 pts

5th RUS Sergei Komissarov – – -13 5 8 7 6 -59 11 13 27 2 8 – – 87 pts

6th USA Charlie Buckingham – – 10 12 14 2 -16 26 10 3 16 7 -54 – – 100 pts

7th GER Philipp Buhl – – 22 6 -64 11 -64 9 14 27 23 1 7 – – 120 pts

8th ESP Joel Rodriguez – – 3 26 2 8 -35 8 32 -52 33 9 2 – – 123 pts

9th CRO Tonci Stipanovic – – 8 -32 -64 6 28 1 16 22 6 20 18 – – 125 pts

10th HUN Jonatan Vadnai – – 12 -28 17 3 15 13 -47 35 18 3 9 – – 125 pts

Other GBR:

29th GBR Sam Whaley – – 30 -64 16 14 27 19 23 25 31 -64 4 – – 189 pts

Radial Women – Gold fleet final after 12 races, 2 discard (54 competitirs)

1st NED Marit Bouwmeester – – 2 3 2 7 -23 3 20 -55 4 1 2 1 – – 45 pts

2nd DEN Anne-Marie Rindom – – 1 -4 1 1 2 2 7 2 9 6 -19 16 – – 47 pts

3rd POL Agata Barwińska – – -22 1 3 4 2 8 2 16 17 -23 15 7 – – 75 pts

4th GRE Vasileia Karachaliou – – 14 15 -36 6 3 6 1 9 1 11 -29 14 – – 80 pts

5th SUI Maud Jayet – – 3 16 2 5 7 -41 17 8 -35 18 5 10 – – 91 pts

6th CAN Sarah Douglas – – 5 2 5 4 -40 -34 9 7 10 30 1 22 – – 95 pts

7th TUR Ecem Guzel – – 7 7 11 3 -22 5 23 -55 13 9 22 3 – – 103 pts

8th GER Svenja Weger – – 13 -19 3 11 8 1 16 3 12 -25 12 25 – – 104 pts

9th ITA Silvia Zennaro – – 4 10 15 8 4 -23 25 13 8 -33 8 19 – – 114 pts

10th BEL Emma Plasschaert – – 7 5 4 5 -11 4 6 -55 16 31 11 33 – – 122 pts

GBR

18th GBR Hannah Snellgrove – – 17 11 8 8 -32 12 -51 10 20 48 7 15 – – 156 pts

38th GBR Daisy Collingridge – – 19 24 21 23 26 -37 36 44 -50 4 16 21 – – 234 pts

54th GBR Alison Young – – RTD

Radial Men – Final after 12 races, 2 discard (30 entries)

1st NED Paul Hameeteman – – 7 3 1 1 2 6 3 7 -11 -11 4 7 – – 41 pts

2nd POL Filip Ciszkiewicz – – 6 1 2 2 7 8 -31 6 -10 9 3 1 – – 45 pts

3rd UKR Oskar Madonich – – -16 2 5 8 1 -21 1 2 5 8 9 8 – – 49 pts

4th POL Przemysław Machowski – – 1 18 -20 5 4 1 -31 1 4 5 16 6 – – 61 pts

5th GRE Adonis Bougiouris – – 3 9 11 3 13 -31 9 -20 6 7 1 3 – – 65 pts

6th IRL Tom Higgins – – 4 4 -24 7 10 -25 5 4 9 1 11 10 – – 65 pts

7th UKR Andriy Verdysh – – 9 -28 18 17 11 2 2 10 7 2 -20 5 – – 83 pts

8th POL Łukasz Machowski – – -31 5 16 4 3 4 13 13 -31 4 2 23 – – 87 pts

9th FIN Otto Dahlberg – – 2 10 21 21 6 15 6 -25 1 -31 6 4 – – 92 pts

10th ISR Yogev Alcalay – – 15 6 6 11 -31 7 -31 8 3 3 15 22 – – 96 pts

