Top 3 for GBR in Laser Championship at Laser/Radial Europeans

Dramatic changes on the final day of the Laser and Radial European Championships in Gdańsk, Poland.
In the men’s Laser, Elliot Hanson’s 11 and 5 scores were enough to wipe-out the two point overnight lead of fellow Brit, Mike Becket (17,14) who finished in second overall.
In third place was Lorenzo Chiavarini (10,19) to make it an all British podium.
Filip Jurisic (16,3) hauled himself back up into fourth, with Sergei Komissarov of Russia in fifth.
Charlie Buckingham of the USA was sixth and best non-European finisher.
Big upset in the women’s Radial event where Marit Bouwmeester (2,1) of Holland took victory by overturning a 23-point deficit to win by two points.
Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark had a nightmare of a day, her 19 and 16 dropping her to second place on the podium.
Poland’s Agata Barwińska (15,7) did enough to take the third podium place, as Vasileia Karachaliou (-29,14) of Greece also had a tough day to drop to fourth. Maud Jayet odf Switzerland finished fifth overall.
Sarah Douglas of Canada finished sixth and best non-European.
Hannah Snellgrove (7,15) in 18th place was best placed Brit, with Daisy Collingridge finishing in 38th. Britain’s Olympic selection Alison Young had to with draw from the event.
In the men’s Radial event, the leader Paul Hameeteman (4,7) of Holland was the overall winner, holding off the late charge by Poland’sFilip Ciszkiewicz (3,1) for a four point victory.
Oskar Madonich of the Ukraine finished in third place.
Laser Men – Gold fleet final after 11 races, 2 discard (63 competitors)
1st GBR Elliot Hanson – – 3 8 1 7.3 -17 17 2 6 -19 11 5 – – 60.3 pts
2nd GBR Michael Beckett – – 4 -15 4 1 2 7 4 -24 22 17 14 – – 75 pts
3rd GBR Lorenzo Chiavarini – – 1 1 -20 11 5 14 -30 18 3 10 19 – – 82 pts
4th CRO Filip Jurisic – – 1 4 3 3 -40 -32 28 20 4 16 3 – – 82 pts
5th RUS Sergei Komissarov – – -13 5 8 7 6 -59 11 13 27 2 8 – – 87 pts
6th USA Charlie Buckingham – – 10 12 14 2 -16 26 10 3 16 7 -54 – – 100 pts
7th GER Philipp Buhl – – 22 6 -64 11 -64 9 14 27 23 1 7 – – 120 pts
8th ESP Joel Rodriguez – – 3 26 2 8 -35 8 32 -52 33 9 2 – – 123 pts
9th CRO Tonci Stipanovic – – 8 -32 -64 6 28 1 16 22 6 20 18 – – 125 pts
10th HUN Jonatan Vadnai – – 12 -28 17 3 15 13 -47 35 18 3 9 – – 125 pts
Other GBR:
29th GBR Sam Whaley – – 30 -64 16 14 27 19 23 25 31 -64 4 – – 189 pts
Radial Women – Gold fleet final after 12 races, 2 discard (54 competitirs)
1st NED Marit Bouwmeester – – 2 3 2 7 -23 3 20 -55 4 1 2 1 – – 45 pts
2nd DEN Anne-Marie Rindom – – 1 -4 1 1 2 2 7 2 9 6 -19 16 – – 47 pts
3rd POL Agata Barwińska – – -22 1 3 4 2 8 2 16 17 -23 15 7 – – 75 pts
4th GRE Vasileia Karachaliou – – 14 15 -36 6 3 6 1 9 1 11 -29 14 – – 80 pts
5th SUI Maud Jayet – – 3 16 2 5 7 -41 17 8 -35 18 5 10 – – 91 pts
6th CAN Sarah Douglas – – 5 2 5 4 -40 -34 9 7 10 30 1 22 – – 95 pts
7th TUR Ecem Guzel – – 7 7 11 3 -22 5 23 -55 13 9 22 3 – – 103 pts
8th GER Svenja Weger – – 13 -19 3 11 8 1 16 3 12 -25 12 25 – – 104 pts
9th ITA Silvia Zennaro – – 4 10 15 8 4 -23 25 13 8 -33 8 19 – – 114 pts
10th BEL Emma Plasschaert – – 7 5 4 5 -11 4 6 -55 16 31 11 33 – – 122 pts
GBR
18th GBR Hannah Snellgrove – – 17 11 8 8 -32 12 -51 10 20 48 7 15 – – 156 pts
38th GBR Daisy Collingridge – – 19 24 21 23 26 -37 36 44 -50 4 16 21 – – 234 pts
54th GBR Alison Young – – RTD
Radial Men – Final after 12 races, 2 discard (30 entries)
1st NED Paul Hameeteman – – 7 3 1 1 2 6 3 7 -11 -11 4 7 – – 41 pts
2nd POL Filip Ciszkiewicz – – 6 1 2 2 7 8 -31 6 -10 9 3 1 – – 45 pts
3rd UKR Oskar Madonich – – -16 2 5 8 1 -21 1 2 5 8 9 8 – – 49 pts
4th POL Przemysław Machowski – – 1 18 -20 5 4 1 -31 1 4 5 16 6 – – 61 pts
5th GRE Adonis Bougiouris – – 3 9 11 3 13 -31 9 -20 6 7 1 3 – – 65 pts
6th IRL Tom Higgins – – 4 4 -24 7 10 -25 5 4 9 1 11 10 – – 65 pts
7th UKR Andriy Verdysh – – 9 -28 18 17 11 2 2 10 7 2 -20 5 – – 83 pts
8th POL Łukasz Machowski – – -31 5 16 4 3 4 13 13 -31 4 2 23 – – 87 pts
9th FIN Otto Dahlberg – – 2 10 21 21 6 15 6 -25 1 -31 6 4 – – 92 pts
10th ISR Yogev Alcalay – – 15 6 6 11 -31 7 -31 8 3 3 15 22 – – 96 pts