Star European Championship – Day 1

The first and only Continental Star Class Championship for the year started Thursday in Riva del Garda, Italy.

Two races in the first day with two different winds for the 18 boats attending the 2020 Star Europeans..

The first of the two races went to Piet Eckert (SUI) crew Frederico Melo (POR), in the lead up until the end.

Followed by Class President Hubert Merkelbach with Kilian Weiss (GER) and in third Jorgen Schonherr (DEN) with Markus Koy (GER).

The second race, sailed in a typical Ora afternoon Lake Garda southerly breeze, was a win for Argentinian Juan Kouyoumdjian with Fernando Rivero (ARG).

Followed by Tonci Stipanovic and Tudor Bilic (CRO) and in third Piet Eckert and Frederico Melo.

Eckert and Melo are also the provisional leaders of the overall ranking.

The schedule for Friday and Saturday is for two races per day until Sunday.

2020 Star European Championship after 2 races



1st SUI 85396 Piet Eckert and VFrederico Melo – – 1.0 3.0 – – 4 pts

2nd AUT 852916 Johann Spitzauer and Christian Nehammer – – 4.0 7.0 – – 11 pts

3rd ARG 855314 Juan Kouyoumdjian and Fernando Rivero – – 13.0 1.0 – – 14 pts

4th CRO 83604 Tonci Stipanovic and Tudor Bilic – – 12.0 2.0 – – 14 pts

5th NOR 854115 Eivind Melleby and Martin Hejlsberg – – 6.0 8.0 – – 14 pts

6th BEL 785613 Manu Hens and Joost Houweling – – 11.0 4.0 – -15 pts

7th ITA 85631 Enrico Chieffi and Ferdinando Colaninno – – 5.0 11.0 – – 16 pts

8th GER 84467 Hubert Merkelbach and Kilian Weise – – 2.0 15.0 – – 17 pts

9th DEN 853212 JorgenSchonerr and Markus Koy – – 3.0 16.0 – – 19 pts

10th ITA 84092 Flavio Favini and Nicolas Serravalle – – 14.0 5.0 – – 19 pts

