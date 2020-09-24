Late season highlights for the Olympic classes in Europe

As we head into the ‘Season of mists and mellow fruitfulness’ we find some rescheduled Olympic class events hoping to provide top class sailing to end this grim season.

These include the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 European Championships (28 Sep-4 Oct), the Laser Europeans (6-13 Oct) and the RS:X Europeans (22-28 Nov).

Each was originally scheduled for warmer times and other locations, before the Covid-19 Pandemic restrictions upended the 2020 season.

First up are 49er, 49erFX and Nacra17, Forward WIP European Championships on Lake Attersee, Austria, which has attracted 143 entries, starting Monday 28 September.

The only Olympic Team GB entries are John Gimson and Anna Burnet in the Nacra 17 class.

Gimson and Burnet took silver behind Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti of Italy at the recent Kiel Week, and will face most of those same competitors here.

Including Argentina’s Rio Gold medallists Santiago Lange and Cecilia Carranza, who have been campaigning in Europe this year following the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The women’s 49erFX also has a strong fleet, but will be without the Olympic Team GB pair, Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey.

Front performers are expected to be Kiel Week winners Tina Lutz and Susann Beucke of Germany.

British FX entries will include Hannah Bristow and Anna Carpenter, Isabelle Fellows and Alice Masterman, and Megan Brickwood and Stephanie Orton.

In the men’s 49er, young British Team members James Grummett and Daniel Budden will face a strong European fleet that includes the top Spanish, German and Austrian crews . . . as well as Kiel winners Jonas Warrer and Jakob Jensen of Denmark.

Related Posts:

Four medals at Kieler Woche for Olympic Team GB competitors

Defending titles . . . A work in progress for Giles Scott