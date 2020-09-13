Four medals at Kieler Woche for Olympic Team GB competitors

Final day of Kieler Woche saw British Olympic crews collect four medals in the Olympic classes – 2 Silver and 2 Bronze.
Kiel Week finished with success for the British Olympic Team GB members taking podium places in the three classes they competed in.
John Gimson and Anna Burnet took silver in the Nacra 17, with gold going to Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti of Italy and the bronze to Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer of Germany.
Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tideytook bronze in the 49erFX after a three-way tie. Gold went to Tina Lutz and Susann Beuck of Germany and the silver to Stephanie Roble and Maggie Shea of the USA.
And in the Laser, Philipp Buhl of Germany took gold ahead of Britain’s Elliot Hanson who took the silver and Michael Beckett the bronze.
No Team GB entries in the Finn, 49er or Radial events.
Nacra 17 – Mixed – Final (16 entries)
Gold ITA 26 Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI – – 27 pts
Silver GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET – – 46.5 pts
Bronze GER 77 Paul KOHLHOFF and Alica STUHLEMMER – – 60 pts
Laser Men – Final (79 entries)
Gold GER 191131 Philipp BUHL – – 38 pts
Silver GBR 215613 Elliot HANSON – – 42 pts
Bronze GBR 210139 Michael BECKETT – – 46 pts
49erFX Women – Final (51 entries)
Gold GER 29 Tina LUTZ and Susann BEUCKE – – 50 pts
Silver USA 3 Stephanie ROBLE and Maggie SHEA – – 56 pts
Bronze GBR 2 Charlotte DOBSON and Saskia TIDEY – – 59 pts
Radial Women – Final (46 entries)
Gold DEN 215501 Anne-Marie RINDOM – – 50 pts
Silver NED 210407 Marit BOUWMEESTER – – 52 pts
Bronze HUN 211551 Maria ERDI – – 59 pts
Best GBR:
23rd Daisy Collingridge
Finn Men – Final (20 entries) – No GBR
Gold NED 89 Nicholas HEINER – – 18 pts
Silver ARG 1 Facundo OLEZZA – – 29 pts
Bronze SUI 1 Nils THEUNINCK – – 32 pts
49er – Men – final (52 entries) – No GBR
Gold DEN 7 Jonas WARRER and Jakob PRECHT JENSEN – – 62 pts
Silver ESP 97 Diego BOTIN and Iago LÓPEZ MARRA – – 62 pts
Bronze FRA 8 Lucas RUAL and Emile AMOROS – – 70 pts