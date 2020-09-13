Four medals at Kieler Woche for Olympic Team GB competitors

Final day of Kieler Woche saw British Olympic crews collect four medals in the Olympic classes – 2 Silver and 2 Bronze.

Kiel Week finished with success for the British Olympic Team GB members taking podium places in the three classes they competed in.

John Gimson and Anna Burnet took silver in the Nacra 17, with gold going to Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti of Italy and the bronze to Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer of Germany.

Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tideytook bronze in the 49erFX after a three-way tie. Gold went to Tina Lutz and Susann Beuck of Germany and the silver to Stephanie Roble and Maggie Shea of the USA.

And in the Laser, Philipp Buhl of Germany took gold ahead of Britain’s Elliot Hanson who took the silver and Michael Beckett the bronze.

No Team GB entries in the Finn, 49er or Radial events.

Nacra 17 – Mixed – Final (16 entries)

Gold ITA 26 Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI – – 27 pts

Silver GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET – – 46.5 pts

Bronze GER 77 Paul KOHLHOFF and Alica STUHLEMMER – – 60 pts

Laser Men – Final (79 entries)

Gold GER 191131 Philipp BUHL – – 38 pts

Silver GBR 215613 Elliot HANSON – – 42 pts

Bronze GBR 210139 Michael BECKETT – – 46 pts

49erFX Women – Final (51 entries)

Gold GER 29 Tina LUTZ and Susann BEUCKE – – 50 pts

Silver USA 3 Stephanie ROBLE and Maggie SHEA – – 56 pts

Bronze GBR 2 Charlotte DOBSON and Saskia TIDEY – – 59 pts

Radial Women – Final (46 entries)

Gold DEN 215501 Anne-Marie RINDOM – – 50 pts

Silver NED 210407 Marit BOUWMEESTER – – 52 pts

Bronze HUN 211551 Maria ERDI – – 59 pts

Best GBR:

23rd Daisy Collingridge

Finn Men – Final (20 entries) – No GBR

Gold NED 89 Nicholas HEINER – – 18 pts

Silver ARG 1 Facundo OLEZZA – – 29 pts

Bronze SUI 1 Nils THEUNINCK – – 32 pts

49er – Men – final (52 entries) – No GBR

Gold DEN 7 Jonas WARRER and Jakob PRECHT JENSEN – – 62 pts

Silver ESP 97 Diego BOTIN and Iago LÓPEZ MARRA – – 62 pts

Bronze FRA 8 Lucas RUAL and Emile AMOROS – – 70 pts

Full results available here . . .