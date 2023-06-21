Strumnik wins OK Dinghy class at Kieler Woche . . . Now for Lyme Regis

Michal Strumnik, from Poland, won the OK Dinghy class at Kieler Woche from Denmark’s Thomas Gabs and Germany’s Sönke Behrens after three more races were sailed on Tuesday.

It has been a frustrating week in Kiel with light winds and long delays, but as usual those who made the effort enjoyed the atmosphere and the after-race beer and sandwiches in the boat park.

The action for the OK sailors now moves to Lyme Regis in the UK where the Ovington an Pro-Set Resins World Championship begins on Friday.

Hopefully they will fare better than the International Moths did at Weymouth recently – their World championship failing to reach the minimum number of races required.

Kiel Week OK Open – Final results after six races (35 entries)

1st POL 777 Michal STRUMNIK 17.0 pts

2nd DEN 76 Thomas GABS 25.0 pts

3rd GER 77 Sönke BEHRENS 37.0 pts

4th SWE 2908 Laban SOREN 38.0 pts

5th NZL 15 Greg WILCOX 39.0 pts

6th SWE 2884 Lars BERGFELDT 41.0 pts

7th GER 72 Oliver GRONHOLZ 44.0 pts

8th SWE 14 Håkan SÖDERBERG 44.0 pts

9th DEN 1554 Mads HANSEN 47.0 pts

10th DEN 1577 Jørgen HOLM 47.0 pts

Full results available here . . .