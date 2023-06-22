RS200 Rooster Championship Tour at Itchenor

Alex Smallwood and Callum Farnden were winners of the RS200 Rooster Southern Championship Tour event at Itchenor SC.

Smallwood and Farnden finished the first day with a very respectable 1, 2, 2 scoreline and three boats of Brendan Lynch and Ellen Clark (8, 4, 1), Murray Hampshire and Phoebe Warren (2, 3, -19) and Ben Whaley and Lorna Glen (4, 1, -12) tied for second. It was going to be very tight.

On day 2, Smallwood and Farnden opened the door to challengers with a black flag in the first race, which went to Hampshire and Warren.

Smallwood and Farnden came back with their second win and then it was all to play for in the final race.

Karen Oldale and Jo Hewitson took this win, while going into the last mark Hampshire and Warren got on the inside of a stack of boats using some team racing tactics to convert Merrick Stanley and Victoria Upton through to 5th.

But with Smallwood and Farnden still sitting in 6th it was not enough and they took the overall win by one point.

Hampshire and Warren were second and Whaley and Lorna Glen third.

RS200 Rooster Southern Championship Tour, Itchenor SC – 17/18 June 2023



1st 1270 Alex Smallwood and Callum Farnden OCSS – – 12 pts

2nd 1215 Murray Hampshire and Phoebe Warren Hayling Island SC – – 13 pts

3rd 1700 Ben Whaley and Lorna Glen Parkstone YC – – 24 pts

4th 1521 Matt Venables and Bethan Matthew QMSC – – 25 pts

5th 1510 Brendan Lynch and Ellen Clark ELYC – – 27 pts

6th 1708 Andrew Peters and Jill Peters CCSC – – 30 pts

7th 1738 Stephen Cockerill and Sarah Cockerill Stokes Bay SC – – 38 pts

8th 1710 Karen Oldale and Jo Hewitson Parkstone YC – – 42 pts

9th 1667 Owen Bowerman and Annabella Orme Hayling Island SC – – 42 pts

10th 629 Rob Henderson and Alice Markham Hayling Island SC – – 44 pts

11th 1698 Tom Goodey and Richard Thomas RNSA – – 54 pts

12th 1429 Emily Heath and Montgomery Heath Itchenor SC – – 55 pts

13th 1078 Merrick Stanley and Victoria Upton Warsash SC – – 56 pts

14th 1358 Charlie Whitaker and Lucy Gates Queen Mary SC – – 57 pts

15th 1678 Richard Bullock and Milly Bullock ISC – – 60 pts

16th 1413 Jenny Cropley and Becky Cropley Royal Sparshott NA – – 61 pts

17th 439 Paris Thomas and Marta Ribera RTYC – – 67 pts

18th 1200 Ryan Robinson and Imogen Bellfield Royal Natal YC – – 76 pts

19th 573 Will Taylor and Faye Caswell LTSC – – 84 pts

20th 533 James Cunnison and Catherine Brooke Itchenor SC – – 89 pts

21st 1243 Kathryn Robinson and Brennan Robinson Royal Natal YC – – 97 pts

22nd 597 Jonathon Pudney and Sienna Pudney Itchenor SC – – 100 pts

23rd 1616 Julian Hantrais and Clare Hantrais – – 106 pts

24th 527 Oli Gordon and Jenny Chrimes Itchenor SC – – 108 pts

25th 1415 Claire Whitehill and Gilly Phillips Hayling Island SC – – 112 pts