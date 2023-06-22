Do Open Meetings still have a place on the Sailing Club menu?

There has been much discussion in dinghy forums regarding the state of dinghy open meetings, with falling attendances, and how the pandemic restrictions have changed the attitude of sailing club members.

And with the return to normal life, the return to the office wasn’t the only accepted practice that was questioned.

Many now prefer a more relaxed attitude to on-water activities than the strict requirements of traditional racing classes and events.

There was also significant move to ‘free’ sailing rather than organised racing with its mandated infrastructure and heavy dependence on club members time. . . step forward the SUP and other board types.

But bucking the trend is Hayling Island SC.

HISC has always regularly run a considerable number of open meetings and championships with an enviable reputation for the high standard of event organisation.

While the Pandemic restrictions brought that to an abrupt halt, and the club suffered considerable upheaval to its restaurant and bar staffing, the club has battled back, and this year could be considered their return to full action.

With the pandemic years firmly behind them, and several successful events already under their belt, this weekend – Fri 23 to Sun 25 June – will see 100+ competitors arriving for the Salcombe Gin RS Summer Regatta & Ball for a selection of the RS classes.

And 2023 features a string of major Open and Championship events through June, July and August.

The ILCA Masters Nationals and ERUILCA UK Masters – Fri 30 June to Sun 2 July – and later in July – the Solo National Championships, which always draw a 100+ entry at Hayling where the class have maintained a strong class presence for over sixty years.

Another great fixture at HISC is Youth Race Week – Sun 23 to Fri 28 July – which this year has returned to Open status.

And with over 120 entries already from club members, the entry was opened to visitors with still plenty of places available . . . the club is shooting for 250 entries. See Race Week Open entry here for Optimist, RS Tera Sport, RS Tera Pro, 29er, ILCA 4, ILCA 6, RS Feva XL, and RS 200 classes.

This not the end of the open-door policy with the club hosting Chichester Harbour Race Week – Mon 14 to Fri 18 August – it’s a traditional regatta week and that means first class racing in a relaxed atmosphere . . . with handicap and class racing in the harbour and plenty of social action after the racing.

Bands, parties, sandy beaches, or just sit back and take in the scene from HISC’s famous balcony.

Then the club returns to the championship scene with the Osprey UK Nationals – Sat 2 to Tue 5 September, before the Hayling Challenge for Boards of all types (and others) tackle the circumnavigation of Hayling Island.

Check the Hayling Island SC website to see the wide variety of events available.