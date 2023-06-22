Aussie Will Sargent takes SB20 Worlds lead into final day

Will Sargent of Australia has taken a 4 point lead in Scheveningen with 11 races completed at the 2023 SB20 World Championships on Thursday.

Sargent (10,2,1) sailing with Eddie Read, Paige Caldicoat and Marios Eirini has pulled ahead of Tiago Morais (-9,5,9) of Portugal with two more races scheduled Friday to complete the championship.

If both are completed it will trigger a second discard which could bring others into the podium places.

In thhird place at present is Britain’s John Pollard (5,10,4) with 56 pts.

Fourth is Martin Estlander (2,1,-53) of Portugal with 57 pts and fifth Ange Delaerce (6,7,2) of France on 66 pts.

SB20 Worlds 2023 – Day 1 leaders after 11 races (49 entries)

1st AUS 3828 Will SARGENT – – 1 4 12 -19 4 6 1 6 10 2 1 – – 47 pts

2nd POR 3723 Tiago MORAIS – – 4 7 5 1 7 4 4 5 -9 5 9 – – 51 pts

3rd GBR 3814 John POLLARD – – -53 5 2 4 2 10 3 11 5 10 4 – – 56 pts

4th POR 3803 Martin ESTLANDER – – 6 10 7 13 5 3 9 1 2 1 -53 – – 57 pts

5th FRA 3580 Ange DELERCE – – 2 2 17 11 8 9 2 -18 6 7 2 – – 66 pts

6th FRA 3653 Ian GARRETA – – 5 6 8 16 -23 8 13 2 1 3 6 – – 68 pts

7th POR 3738 José Paulo RAMADA – – 7 3 6 8 1 13 7 -15 13 8 5 – – 71 pts

8th AUS 3827 Paul McCARTNEY – – 13 11 -15 15 6 2 9.7 10 7 15 3 – – 91.7 pts

9th IRL 3809 Michael O’CONNOR – – 16 9 3 12 16 15 6 -20 8 9 8 – – 102 pts

10th POR 3801 Vasco SERPA – – 15 15 1 14 13 14 14 -22 4 4 10 – – 104 pts

11th GBR 3820 Mark GILLETT – – 10 13 -53 7 14 1 11 13 17 6 35 – – 127 pts

12th NED 3714 Marco van DRIEL – – 20 20 9 6 20 11 18 4 12 -31 27 – – 147 pts

13th UAE 3363 Michal PAJAK – – 3 23 10 26 -27 21 10 9 19 11 19 – – 151 pts

14th NED 3575 Auke HOLTROP – – 22 8 21 -40 15 5 8 17 16 19 20 – – 151 pts

15th GBR 3758 Charles WHELAN – – 8 12 14 -53 9 12 12 8 11 33 36 – – 155 pts

16th SGP 3750 Nils RAZMILOVIC – – 12 1 22 -53 3 20 27 3 3 16 53 – – 160 pts

