RS700 National Championship – Day 2

Jerry Wales and Rob Higgins lead the Volvo Noble Marine RS700 National Championship at Weymouth.

Both Wales and Higgins have yet to win a race, but after four races they are tied on seven points and have a one point lead ahead of Theo Galyer and Pete Purkiss, tied on eight points.

After Galyer won the two opening races on Saturday, Pete Purkiss won the first race on Sunday ahead of Wales and Higgins.

In the second race (R4) Liam Willis was the winner ahead of Wales with Purkiss in third place.

A fifth race was abandoned as the wind died, and the fleet returned ashore

RS700 National Championship after 4 races, 1 discard.

1st 1060 Jerry Wales – – -5 3 2 2 – – 7 pts

2nd 1029 Rob Higgins – – 2 2 3 -6 – – 7 pts

3rd 1063 Theo Galyer – – 1 1 6 -10 – – 8 pts

4th 1042 Pete Purkiss – – -4 4 1 3 – – 8 pts

5th 1062 Matt Carter – – 3 5 4 -7 – – 12 pts

6th 1032 Liam Willis – – 6 6 -12 1 – – 13 pts

7th 1022 Ian Swann – – -16 7 5 4 – – 16 pts

8th 944 James Bayliss – – 7 9 7 -11 – – 23 pts

9th 914 Graham Blake – – 9 11 -14 5 – – 25 pts

10th 1041 Matthew Conner – – 8 8 -13 9 – – 25 pts

11th 1067 Simon Hamilton – – 13 -18 8 8 – – 29 pts

12th 808 Turner James – – 10 -12 9 12 – – 31 pts

13th 982 Roland Smith – – 11 10 -16 14 – – 35 pts

14th 859 Peter Onions – – 12 13 10 -15 – – 35 pts

15th 931 Malcolm Streeton – – 14 -16 11 13 – – 38 pts

16th 1035 Roger Taylor – – 15 14 -18 17 – – 46 pts

17th 1061 Andrew Wright – – -17 15 15 16 – – 46 pts