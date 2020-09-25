Is your club Platinum Status or just an Honourable Mention?

The American business and lifestyle website Forbes.com spoke with the President of the Club Leaders Forum, David V. Smith, about their selection of Platinum Clubs.

Although Yacht Clubs have been recognized in the Platinum Clubs of America elections for more than 20 years, this year they have created a world wide alphabetical selection as opposed to a ranking.

Selected by the Panel not necessarily for their facilities and amenities but in their recognition of hosting world class sailing regattas and events.

According to the Platinum Club, “Recognition in the following categories is important in the selection of Platinum status:

Tradition, history, and heritage, a respected membership, excellence in amenities, exceptional service, adapting to changing times, and overall experience.

For England the clubs selected for Platinum status are :

The Royal Southern Yacht Club, the Royal Thames Yacht Club, The Royal Western Yacht Club of England and the Royal Yacht Squadron.

In addition . . . The Royal Lymington Yacht Club was listed as within three points of the Top 50 and awarded an Honourable Mention for 2020-21.

The ‘Honourable Mention’ clubs are encouraged to observe the Selection Criteria, welcome Panelists to visit their clubs and set a goal of Platinum recognition in 2022.

Mr Smith, described the Platinum Clubs selection process . . .

“The yachting and boating world is a different and unique culture, typically a little more relaxed and not as formal as country clubs and golf clubs. However, many of the world’s finest yacht clubs have wonderful history and traditions, with a great sense of camaraderie among their members.”

“Certain yacht clubs were selected by the Panel not necessarily for their facilities and amenities but in their recognition of hosting world class sailing regattas and events.”

Here are the top 50 most exclusive yacht clubs worldwide awarded the ultimate Platinum Status for 2021 . . .