America’s Cup – Te Aihe versus Defiant on Waitemata Harbour

It was the moment we have all been waiting for!

Emirates Team New Zealand AC75 Yacht Te Aihe and American Magics Defiant out sailing on the Waitemata Harbour on the same day.



AirflowNZ Travel caught on video the two America’s Cup teams sailing in close proximity which is banned under the Protocol governing the event.

But they did cross tacks and at times sailed parallel to one another.

It was also reported that a helicopter was in the area apparently filming them.

The Protocol rules prevent them duelling or training in a coordinated manner – which they were careful to avoid – but it was interesting to see how each yacht handled the light Easterly breeze.

The second American Magic boat – PATRIOT – is already in New Zealand and being prepared for launch at the Auckland team base.

The first competitive AC75 event is set for 17 to 20 December 2020.

