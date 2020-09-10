American Magic flies the nest – The Movie

The New York YC America’s Cup team, American Magic, released this video of the four day journey that their second AC75 boat took from the team’s Bristol, Rhode Island, in the USA, to new Team Base in Auckland, New Zealand.

The yacht is named PATRIOT, and will succeed the team’s first AC75, DEFIANT, for the 36th America’s Cup racing in 2021.



After being trucked from the team’s production facility in Bristol, Rhode Island, to T.F. Green Airport in Providence, PATRIOT was strapped into the cargo bay of an AN-124 transport aircraft.

After departing Providence with the AC75, several tons of equipment and American Magic team member Trevor Davidson onboard, the AN-124 made refueling stops in Chicago and Honolulu before landing in Auckland.

After a journey of over 9,000 miles across four days, PATRIOT arrived at the American Magic Team Base in Auckland before dawn on on Friday, 4 September, 2020.

The first competitive AC75 event is set for 17 to 20 December . . . The one and only remaining event of the three originally intended for the America’s Cup World Series event.

