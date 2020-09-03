American Magic #2 arrives in Auckland

It’s migration time for America’s Cup boats as the second American Magic AC75 touches down in Auckland on Thursday.

Following the earlier arrival of Defiant, the first American Magic AC75 to arrive in Auckland, American Magic #2 landed safely at Auckland Airport at 7.44 am on Thursday.

The NZL website stuff.co.nz reported that the America’s Cup challenger arrived onboard a Ukrainian AN-124 Antonov Airlines aircraft from Providence, Rhode Island, travelling via Chicago and Honolulu to New Zealand.

The New York YC team are the first of the three AC36 challengers to arrive and set-up at the purpose built America’s Cup base on Waitematā Harbour in Auckland.

Also on its way is the first Luna Rossa boat, by cargo ship, with their second AC75 design expected to be flown over at the end of the month.

Britain’s INEOS Team UK have decommissioned Britannia-1, their first AC75, and are preparing to transport both Britannia-1 and their new AC75 design to New Zealand in order to be sailing in October.

The first competitive AC75 event is set for 17 to 20 December . . . The one and only remaining event of the three originally intended for the America’s Cup World Series event.

Then things get serious with the PRADA Cup Challenger Selection Series scheduled for 15 January to 22 February 22, 2021.

And then finally the actual 36th America’s Cup Match from 6 to 15 March 2021.

