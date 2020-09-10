Olympic classes at Kieler Woche – Day 1 results

First day of racing for six Olympic classes at Kieler Woche 2020 – the 49er, 49erFX, Nacra 17, Laser, Radial and Finn.

British competitors are taking part in four of the classes – the 49erFX, Nacra 17, Laser and Radial.

In the Nacra 17, John Gimson and Anna Burnet (5, 2, 10) finished the day in third place. Leaders are Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti (1,3,1) of Italy.

Strong British showing in the men’s Laser where Elliot Hanson (6,2) is in third and Sam Whaley (4,5) fourth.

Leader is Giovanni Coccoluto (1,4) of Italy with second Philipp Buhl (2,5) of Germany.

In the women’s Radial no Brits made the top 20. Marit Bouwmeester (1,3) of Holland leads from Anne-Marie Rindom (5,1) of Denmark with Maria Erdi (2,8) of Hungary third.

Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (4,11,1) started well in the women’s 49erFX, they are in fourth place.

Leaders are Támara Echegoyen and Paula Barcelo (1,1,16) of Spain, with second Holland’s Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz (3,12,1).

No British entry in the Finn class, where Nicholas Heiner of Holland leads from Nils Theuinck of Switzerland, or in the men’s 49er where Danes Jonas Warrer and Jakob Jensen (1,4,2) lead from Lukasz Przybytek and Paweł Kolodzinski (3,1,6) of Poland.

Laser – Men – Day 1 – 2 races (79 entries)

1st ITA 188954 Giovanni COCCOLUTO – – 1 4 – – 5 pts

2nd GER 191131 Philipp BUHL – – 2 5 – – 7 pts

3rd GBR 215613 Elliot HANSON – – 6 2 – – 8 pts

4th GBR 216656 Sam WHALEY – – 4 5 – – 9 pts

5th NED 216777 Marnix BOS – – 7 4 – – 11 pts

6th BEL 211121 Wannes van LAER – – 10 2 – – 12 pts

7th GBR 210139 Michael BECKETT – – 9 3 – – 12 pts

8th GRE 212529 Dimitris PAPADIMITRIOU – – 9 3 – – 12 pts

9th USA 217275 Charlie BUCKINGHAM – – 3 9 – – 12 pts

10th GER 211432 Nik Aaron WILLIM – – 5 7 – – 12 pts

Radial – Women – Day 1 – 2 races (46 entries)

1st NED 210407 Marit BOUWMEESTER – – 1 3 – – 4 pts

2nd DEN 215501 Anne-Marie RINDOM – – 5 1 – – 6 pts

3rd HUN 211551 Maria ERDI – – 2 8 – – 10 pts

4th GER 211261 Julia BUESSELBERG – – 4 9 – – 13 pts

5th SWE 216251 Josefin OLSSON – – 12 2 – – 14 pts

6th POL 217327 Agata BARWINSKA – – 10 5 – – 15 pts

7th BEL 211552 Emma PLASSCHAERT – – 9 6 – – 15 pts

8th SUI 216180 Maud JAYET – – 3 13 – – 16 pts

9th POL 217368 Magdalena KWASNA – – 8 12 – – 20 pts

10th GER 210151 Hannah ANDERSSOHN – – 17 4 – – 21 pts

GBR

23rd GBR 214906 Matilda NICHOLLS – – 21 29 – – 50 pts

29th GBR 216402 Molly SACKER – – 18 42 – – 60 pts

37th GBR 214580 Daisy COLLINGRIDGE – – 47 24 – – 71 pts

Nacra 17 – Mixed – 3 races, 1 discard (16 entries)

1st ITA 26 Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI – – 1 -3 1 – – 2 pts

2nd GER 77 Paul KOHLHOFF and Alica STUHLEMMER – – 3 -5 3 – – 6 pts

3rd GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET – – 5 2 -10 – – 7 pts

4th AUT 3 Thomas ZAJAC and Barbara MATZ – – 2 -9 6 – – 8 pts

5th ITA 5 Vittorio BISSARO and Maelle FRASCARI – – 8 1 -15 – – 9 pts

6th ARG 1 Santiago LANGE and Cecilia CARRANZA – – 6 4 -18 – – 10 pts

7th FRA 56 Quentin DELAPIERRE and Manon AUDINET – – -12 8 4 – – 12 pts

8th ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI – – -13 6 9 – – 15 pts

9th FIN 501 Sinem KURTBAY and Janne JARVINEN – – 11 -27 5 – – 16 pts

10th DEN 711 Natacha PEDERSEN and Mathias BORRESKOV – – 9 -12 8 – – 17 pts

49erFX – Women – Day 1 – 3 races, 1 discard (51 entries)

1st ESP 23 Támara ECHEGOYEN and Paula BARCELÓ – – 1 1 -16 – – 2 pts

2nd NED 8 Annemiek BEKKERING and Annette DUETZ – – 3 -12 1 – – 4 pts

3rd MLT 201 Victoria SCHULTHEIS and Maren EDLAND – – 1 -23 3 – – 4 pts

4th GBR 2 Charlotte DOBSON and Saskia TIDEY – – 4 -11 1 – – 5 pts

5th USA 3 Stephanie ROBLE and Maggie SHEA – – 5 -6 2 – – 7 pts

6th GER 29 Tina LUTZ and Susann BEUCKE – – -4 4 4 – – 8 pts

7th ITA 127 Alexandra STALDER and Silvia SPERI – – 7 2 -15 – – 9 pts

8th BEL 240 Isaura MAENHAUT and Anouk GEURTS – – 2 -9 8 – – 10 pts

9th GER 55 Victoria JURCZOK and Anika LORENZ – – -8 7 3 – – 10 pts

10th SWE 15 Julia GROSS and Hanna KLINGA – – -10 4 6 – – 10 pts

49er – Men – Day 1 – 3 races, 1 discard (52 entries) – No GBR

1st DEN 7 Jonas WARRER and Jakob PRECHT JENSEN – – 1 -4 2 – – 3 pts

2nd POL 42 Łukasz PRZYBYTEK and Paweł KOŁODZIŃSKI – – 3 1 -6 – – 4 pts

3rd GER 13 Tim FISCHER and Fabian GRAF – – 2 2 -3 – – 4 pts

4th NED 49 Bart LAMBRIEX and Pim van VUGT – – 4 -9 1 – – 5 pts

5th FRA 655 Erwan FISCHER and Clément PEQUIN – – 1 4 -17 – – 5 pts

6th ESP 97 Diego BOTIN and Iago LÓPEZ MARRA – – 6 2 -9 – – 8 pts

7th BEL 24 Yannick LEFEBVRE and Tom PELSMAEKERS – – 5 3 -7 – – 8 pts

8th CRO 83 Sime FANTELA and Mihovil FANTELA – – 5 3 -16 – – 8 pts

9th DEN 277 Daniel NYBORG and Sebastian WRIGHT OLSEN – – 8 1 -9 – – 9 pts

10th GER Paul PIETZCKER and Linus von OPPEN – – 23 6 4 – – 10 pts

Finn – Men – Day 1 – 3 races, 1 discard (20 entries) – No GBR

1st NED 89 Nicholas HEINER – – 1 -2 1 – – 2 pts

2nd SUI 1 Nils THEUNINCK – – 2 -4 2 – – 4 pts

3rd ARG 1 Facundo OLEZZA – – -3 3 3 – – 6 pts

4th SWE 33 Max SALMINEN – – -8 1 8 – – 9 pts

5th NOR 1 Anders PEDERSEN – – -6 6 4 – – 10 pts

6th GER 25 Max KOHLHOFF – – 4 -8 6 – – 10 pts

7th CAN 18 Tom RAMSHAW – – 5 -7 5 – – 10 pts

8th IRL 9 Oisin McCLELLAND – – 7 5 -9 – – 12 pts

9th GER 595 Simon GORGELS – – -11 11 7 – – 18 pts

10th MÉX 1 Juan Ignacio PEREZ – – -10 9 10 – – 19 pts

Full results available here . . .

