Olympic classes at Kieler Woche – Day 1 results

First day of racing for six Olympic classes at Kieler Woche 2020 – the 49er, 49erFX, Nacra 17, Laser, Radial and Finn.
British competitors are taking part in four of the classes – the 49erFX, Nacra 17, Laser and Radial.
In the Nacra 17, John Gimson and Anna Burnet (5, 2, 10) finished the day in third place. Leaders are Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti (1,3,1) of Italy.
Strong British showing in the men’s Laser where Elliot Hanson (6,2) is in third and Sam Whaley (4,5) fourth.
Leader is Giovanni Coccoluto (1,4) of Italy with second Philipp Buhl (2,5) of Germany.
In the women’s Radial no Brits made the top 20. Marit Bouwmeester (1,3) of Holland leads from Anne-Marie Rindom (5,1) of Denmark with Maria Erdi (2,8) of Hungary third.
Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (4,11,1) started well in the women’s 49erFX, they are in fourth place.
Leaders are Támara Echegoyen and Paula Barcelo (1,1,16) of Spain, with second Holland’s Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz (3,12,1).
No British entry in the Finn class, where Nicholas Heiner of Holland leads from Nils Theuinck of Switzerland, or in the men’s 49er where Danes Jonas Warrer and Jakob Jensen (1,4,2) lead from Lukasz Przybytek and Paweł Kolodzinski (3,1,6) of Poland.
Laser – Men – Day 1 – 2 races (79 entries)
1st ITA 188954 Giovanni COCCOLUTO – – 1 4 – – 5 pts
2nd GER 191131 Philipp BUHL – – 2 5 – – 7 pts
3rd GBR 215613 Elliot HANSON – – 6 2 – – 8 pts
4th GBR 216656 Sam WHALEY – – 4 5 – – 9 pts
5th NED 216777 Marnix BOS – – 7 4 – – 11 pts
6th BEL 211121 Wannes van LAER – – 10 2 – – 12 pts
7th GBR 210139 Michael BECKETT – – 9 3 – – 12 pts
8th GRE 212529 Dimitris PAPADIMITRIOU – – 9 3 – – 12 pts
9th USA 217275 Charlie BUCKINGHAM – – 3 9 – – 12 pts
10th GER 211432 Nik Aaron WILLIM – – 5 7 – – 12 pts
Radial – Women – Day 1 – 2 races (46 entries)
1st NED 210407 Marit BOUWMEESTER – – 1 3 – – 4 pts
2nd DEN 215501 Anne-Marie RINDOM – – 5 1 – – 6 pts
3rd HUN 211551 Maria ERDI – – 2 8 – – 10 pts
4th GER 211261 Julia BUESSELBERG – – 4 9 – – 13 pts
5th SWE 216251 Josefin OLSSON – – 12 2 – – 14 pts
6th POL 217327 Agata BARWINSKA – – 10 5 – – 15 pts
7th BEL 211552 Emma PLASSCHAERT – – 9 6 – – 15 pts
8th SUI 216180 Maud JAYET – – 3 13 – – 16 pts
9th POL 217368 Magdalena KWASNA – – 8 12 – – 20 pts
10th GER 210151 Hannah ANDERSSOHN – – 17 4 – – 21 pts
GBR
23rd GBR 214906 Matilda NICHOLLS – – 21 29 – – 50 pts
29th GBR 216402 Molly SACKER – – 18 42 – – 60 pts
37th GBR 214580 Daisy COLLINGRIDGE – – 47 24 – – 71 pts
Nacra 17 – Mixed – 3 races, 1 discard (16 entries)
1st ITA 26 Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI – – 1 -3 1 – – 2 pts
2nd GER 77 Paul KOHLHOFF and Alica STUHLEMMER – – 3 -5 3 – – 6 pts
3rd GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET – – 5 2 -10 – – 7 pts
4th AUT 3 Thomas ZAJAC and Barbara MATZ – – 2 -9 6 – – 8 pts
5th ITA 5 Vittorio BISSARO and Maelle FRASCARI – – 8 1 -15 – – 9 pts
6th ARG 1 Santiago LANGE and Cecilia CARRANZA – – 6 4 -18 – – 10 pts
7th FRA 56 Quentin DELAPIERRE and Manon AUDINET – – -12 8 4 – – 12 pts
8th ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI – – -13 6 9 – – 15 pts
9th FIN 501 Sinem KURTBAY and Janne JARVINEN – – 11 -27 5 – – 16 pts
10th DEN 711 Natacha PEDERSEN and Mathias BORRESKOV – – 9 -12 8 – – 17 pts
49erFX – Women – Day 1 – 3 races, 1 discard (51 entries)
1st ESP 23 Támara ECHEGOYEN and Paula BARCELÓ – – 1 1 -16 – – 2 pts
2nd NED 8 Annemiek BEKKERING and Annette DUETZ – – 3 -12 1 – – 4 pts
3rd MLT 201 Victoria SCHULTHEIS and Maren EDLAND – – 1 -23 3 – – 4 pts
4th GBR 2 Charlotte DOBSON and Saskia TIDEY – – 4 -11 1 – – 5 pts
5th USA 3 Stephanie ROBLE and Maggie SHEA – – 5 -6 2 – – 7 pts
6th GER 29 Tina LUTZ and Susann BEUCKE – – -4 4 4 – – 8 pts
7th ITA 127 Alexandra STALDER and Silvia SPERI – – 7 2 -15 – – 9 pts
8th BEL 240 Isaura MAENHAUT and Anouk GEURTS – – 2 -9 8 – – 10 pts
9th GER 55 Victoria JURCZOK and Anika LORENZ – – -8 7 3 – – 10 pts
10th SWE 15 Julia GROSS and Hanna KLINGA – – -10 4 6 – – 10 pts
49er – Men – Day 1 – 3 races, 1 discard (52 entries) – No GBR
1st DEN 7 Jonas WARRER and Jakob PRECHT JENSEN – – 1 -4 2 – – 3 pts
2nd POL 42 Łukasz PRZYBYTEK and Paweł KOŁODZIŃSKI – – 3 1 -6 – – 4 pts
3rd GER 13 Tim FISCHER and Fabian GRAF – – 2 2 -3 – – 4 pts
4th NED 49 Bart LAMBRIEX and Pim van VUGT – – 4 -9 1 – – 5 pts
5th FRA 655 Erwan FISCHER and Clément PEQUIN – – 1 4 -17 – – 5 pts
6th ESP 97 Diego BOTIN and Iago LÓPEZ MARRA – – 6 2 -9 – – 8 pts
7th BEL 24 Yannick LEFEBVRE and Tom PELSMAEKERS – – 5 3 -7 – – 8 pts
8th CRO 83 Sime FANTELA and Mihovil FANTELA – – 5 3 -16 – – 8 pts
9th DEN 277 Daniel NYBORG and Sebastian WRIGHT OLSEN – – 8 1 -9 – – 9 pts
10th GER Paul PIETZCKER and Linus von OPPEN – – 23 6 4 – – 10 pts
Finn – Men – Day 1 – 3 races, 1 discard (20 entries) – No GBR
1st NED 89 Nicholas HEINER – – 1 -2 1 – – 2 pts
2nd SUI 1 Nils THEUNINCK – – 2 -4 2 – – 4 pts
3rd ARG 1 Facundo OLEZZA – – -3 3 3 – – 6 pts
4th SWE 33 Max SALMINEN – – -8 1 8 – – 9 pts
5th NOR 1 Anders PEDERSEN – – -6 6 4 – – 10 pts
6th GER 25 Max KOHLHOFF – – 4 -8 6 – – 10 pts
7th CAN 18 Tom RAMSHAW – – 5 -7 5 – – 10 pts
8th IRL 9 Oisin McCLELLAND – – 7 5 -9 – – 12 pts
9th GER 595 Simon GORGELS – – -11 11 7 – – 18 pts
10th MÉX 1 Juan Ignacio PEREZ – – -10 9 10 – – 19 pts
Full results available here . . .
Related Post:
Kieler Woche using Rapid Test to detect Covid-19 within seconds